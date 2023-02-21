Gen Z’s distaste for sex scenes sparks Hollywood censorship debate

The merits of sex scenes are debated online, raising questions about censorship, consent and oversensitivity.

After various people expressed their annoyance at being subjected to sex scenes and nudity in movies and TV shows, some blamed the Gen Z community for sparking a conversation that enraged some a lot. ‘Gratty’, ‘awkward’ and ‘scary’ are some of the words used by people speaking out against such scenes online.

Stefano Da Frè, director and president of the film production company, said Newsweek that the new generation is more “pro-censorship” than the previous ones.

Social media influencer Brittany Martinez wrote online that she hates nudity on TV shows. Acknowledging that’s her “unpopular opinion,” she added, “It never advances the story and it’s uncomfortable whether you’re with your parents, your boyfriend, or your friends.”

Conservative talk radio host Apryl Marie agreed with Martinez. “I move quickly through these scenes. I just find them gratuitous. Don’t get me started on the amount of Bridgerton I jumped only to learn that I had missed an important plot while doing so,” she wrote.

Film critic Guy Lodge shared this interaction and sarcastically asked, “Are you saying a sex scene actually moved the story forward?”

A recent New York Times An opinion piece has suggested that there is now a “cultural apathy” towards sex which fuels negativity towards the discourse of online sex scenes.

Zahira Kelly-Cabrera, Tedx speaker and OnlyFans model, offered her perspective. She posted that the problem is not with the people watching, but with the circumstances in which they are filmed.

I don’t know? sex scenes should be done by people who really want to do it. it should not be expected. or forced. or a secret fetish of creepy directors. and personally I don’t mind them. but for me fast forward is one thing. because idc. but why ban? — not his peace, Hispanic (@bad_dominicana) February 15, 2023

“Sex scenes must be done by ppl [people] who really want to do it. It should not be expected. or forced. or a secret fetish of creepy directors. and personally, they don’t bother me.” She stopped, however, before asking for their total ban. “But for me, fast forwarding is one thing. because idc [I don’t care]. but why ban?

“When it comes to the anti-sex movement with Gen Zers, it’s essential to open the discussion by separating an artist’s work, like a movie or TV show, from reality,” Da Frè said. Newsweek. “Generation Zers have had a very pro-censorship view of artists’ works, particularly when it comes to sex scenes and erotic cinema over the past five years. In contrast, this marks a very different perspective from each generation older than them for the past. 70 years.”

Da Frè also argued that the Gen Zers would have fought to ban the release of a film like Last Tango in Pariswhich was billed as a “masterpiece” in 1973. Controversially, this film contained a scene in which the lead actress was unaware that her co-star Marlon Brando and director Bernardo Bertolucci had planned to film a scene of sex.

“I felt humiliated, and to be honest, I felt a little violated, both by Marlon Brando and by [director] Bernardo Bertolucci,” actress Maria Schneider told British newspaper The Daily mail in 2007.

DaF added: “[Gen Zers] tend to struggle to differentiate between concepts of what is permitted artistic expression and reality. For example, Gen Zers often justify and moralize their views on censorship with statements such as “We shouldn’t be doing this in real life” or “That’s not how we should be.” behave in real life”.

“The obstacle facing this generation is that movies, and art, are not reality. This type of censorship leads to a signal of virtue that hinders great art, which is the expression of our desires, sometimes even dark, possibly involving sex, whether you wanted them or not.”

Although there are naysayers to the online sex scene, they seem to be far outweighed by the people who defend them, as well as their artistic merits. Podcast producer and film critic Cate Young said she had no problem with the concept, even considering the things she was subjected to on screen.

“I grew up watching women being raped every week on SVU [Law & Order: Special Victims Unit] and I’m not trying to ban sex scenes. I am perfectly capable of being repelled by one and attracted to the other,” Young wrote.

I mean, I grew up watching women get raped every week on SVU and I’m not trying to ban sex scenes. I am perfectly capable of being repelled by one and attracted to the other. — Catherine III (@battymamzelle) February 16, 2023

Author and psychiatrist Carole Lieberman MD said Newsweek that the discussion around the removal of sex scenes is indicative of the younger generation.

“They’re also afraid of sex and are called the ‘asexual generation.’ Rates of sexual activity have been going down for years, and it’s worse for Gen Z,” Lieberman said. She added that the drop in the rate of sexual activity is a ripple effect of the generation that preceded her.

“This parallels their parents’ rising divorce rate. Seeing the heartbreak of divorce made them fear intimacy, both emotional and sexual,” Lieberman said.

Studies have proven that Gen Zers have less sex than those who came before them. The 2022 Lovehoney Summer of Love survey found that people aged 25 and under were less sexually active than adults in their late 20s, 30s and 40s.

Various academic studies have shown that people born from 1996 have less sex in this vogueDating columnist Annie Lord called it a “sex recession”.