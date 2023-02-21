Shah Rukh Khan answers a question about his retirement from Bollywoood | Bollywood





Actor Shah Rukh Khan talked about his retirement from Bollywood, his films as well as his family members – Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, with his fans. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Shah Rukh said, “So far so good. #Pathaan For years we have #AskSRK, let’s make one today where the questions are softer, irrelevant and fun , maybe even what you #DontAskSRK for 15 minutes. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours (15 minutes).” (Also read | Shah Rukh Khan explains why he doesn’t feel like a king, his most annoying habit and why he doesn’t post pictures of his pets) When a fan asked about “the next big thing in Bollywood after you retire,” Shah Rukh replied, “I will never retire from acting, I will have to be fired and maybe even then I will come back. hotter !” A Twitter user asked the actor what his favorite scene from a “non-SRK movie” was. He said: “Mr. Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony. Maine doh maara bhai by solid maara na.” When one person asked how he keeps “a cool head and grounded”, Shah Rukh replied, “I heard someone say that losing your mind in a crisis is a good way to become the crisis! So I try to keep my head screwed on.” Responding to a fan about his recent hiatus after Zero (2018), Shah Rukh said, “I just sat at home and watched all the movies I could to become an audience again and not be a filmmaker.” A fan asked him, “What did you believe for too long when you were a kid?” He replied, “Actually, I don’t remember mine, but my two kids Aryan and Suhana always thought everyone worked on TV because they saw all our friends on it.” When a fan asked about the secret to a good married life, he replied, “Gauri has the simplest heart and mind. She made us believe in the goodness of family and love. ‘love.” When another fan asked about Pathaan 2, Shah Rukh said, “Not just about #Pathaan 2, but every one of my works, I will announce it and tell you personally. Please wait until I tell you the truth, don’t listen to stupid gossip!” The actor ended his Q&A with the tweet, “Bye everyone. Thanks for your time. training now. six pack! See you guys in the theaters soon.” Fans last saw Shah Rukh in the spy thriller Pathaan, which hit theaters on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee’s director Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It’s all set to hit theaters on June 2 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh also owns Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film, which marks his first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu, will be released in December this year.

