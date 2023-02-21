Kangana reacts to a fan who asked him who his favorite actor was, Hrithik or Diljit | Bollywood





Kangana Ranaut answered a fan’s question about Hrithik Roshan, years after a fierce battle between the two actors. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Kangana hosted an Ask Me Anything session. She wrote, “Okay ask me about her lunch break on the Chandramukhi sets, I’ve never done this before but why now. Let’s go #askkangana.” (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Says Lock Upp Made 6-Fingered People Nervous, Internet Reacts) A fan asked him, “Your favorite actor? 1 – Hrithik Roshan, 2 – Diljeet Dosanjh.” Kangana replied, “I thought one was doing action and the other was doing song videos, honestly, I never saw them act, I can only say if someday I see them act if such a thing happens let me know thank you #askkangana.” Hrithik Roshan and Kangana were caught up in a giant legal war and controversy for a few years, around 2016-2017. While she claimed they were dating, Hrithik still denied it. When a fan asked Kangana about the “most defining moment” of his life, the actor said, “I left home when I was very young and then I met someone who loved me. subjected to extreme mental, physical and emotional pain. Something inside me shattered and I became invincible.” A fan asked the actor if she would choose truth or love and Kangana replied, “The truth, you don’t choose love, love chooses you, love is like the sun, it falls on you like grace, you don’t demand it or extract it” A fan also told Kangana, “You should write and direct a love story in the future, I’m sure it’s going to be epic, so the lack of good romantic movies too.” She replied, “Yes, the next one on my schedule.” When asked about her biggest strength and biggest weakness, Kangana said, “Strength is my courage, I don’t keep my weaknesses, but the negative point can be my anger.” Kangana is currently filming in Hyderabad for the second schedule of his upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2. Directed by P Vasu, the movie is the sequel to the hit Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will play the role of a dancer in the king’s court, known for her beauty and dancing skills. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. Apart from that, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks his first solo film as a director. Urgency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in leading roles. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-responds-to-fan-who-asked-her-favourite-actor-between-hrithik-roshan-diljit-dosanjh-101676885787056.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos