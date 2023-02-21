Pentatonix ready for a star-studded reception on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Stars have been a theme throughout Pentatonix’s career. The a cappella group covered Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” early on, performed “Stars” from the musical “Finding Neverland” and named their holiday special “Christmas Under the Stars.”

It’s only fitting, then, that the group – made up of Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee – will be honored with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 21.

More than a decade after forming, Pentatonix – a piece on the pentatonic scale – became the first a cappella band to win a Grammy for an arrangement with a sublime medley of Daft Punk songs in 2015. The band won two more Grammys including 2016’s country duet/group performance for their duet with Dolly Parton on “Jolene,” and most recently their album “Evergreen” was nominated for Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2023 awards.

“We love all of our album experiences, but something about this one was really special, because it was right at the end of lockdown and we were able to come together again for the first time in over a year. year,” Hoying said of “Evergreen.”

Believing their “Grammy days were over,” Hoying continues, “We went to a studio every day and built the songs together and there was this beautiful creative, visceral energy. … Coming together and doing something so special and then seeing it validated in this way is a reminder that it’s never grazing time. There is always the possibility of new beginnings and epic moments.

Since its inception, the group has sold more than 10 million albums from a catalog of 11 feature films, including six holiday collections. They’ve had two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart: 2015’s gold-certified self-titled album and the double-platinum “It’s Christmas for Me.”

Pentatonix has received RIAA plaques for multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications, and its YouTube channel has over 20 million subscribers. Additional accolades include a Daytime Emmy for Musical Performance and appearances on various television shows and broadcast events, such as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Kennedys. Center Honors. Last year, Disney+ aired the “Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” special. And the group recently appeared on the Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys special, which will air on CBS at a later date.

Pentatonix at the 2023 Grammys

Getty Images

“I feel like we continue to be amazed by the things and the opportunities presented to us,” Hoying says. “I didn’t think we could top the things we’ve done in the past, but the Hollywood Walk of Fame is so iconic.”

Hoying first came to Hollywood as a tween, taking part in 2004’s “Star Search,” then hosted by Arsenio Hall. “We went looking for his star. So it was the first star I took a picture of,” he recalls.

Maldonado, who fondly remembers photographing herself with the Celine Dion star when she was just 15, marvels at Pentatonix’s future address. “We’re next to Etta James and Cole Porter,” she said. “It’s so special and obviously so iconic to be with all of these incredible artists that you look up to and have inspired you all these years.”

For Sallee – who joined the band in 2017 after the departure of original bass player Avi Kaplan – being part of the Hollywood tapestry is a dream come true. “There are so many,” he says. “I think I walked the whole block because I was so excited.”

The story of Pentatonix is ​​every theater kid’s dream come true. Hoying, Grassi and Maldonado all met as children and were classmates at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. At the time, a new show called “Glee” debuted on television, and the teenagers heard about a radio contest asking bands to submit a song as an entry to meet the cast. With stars in their eyes, the teenagers recorded their version of Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” – and lost.

“We didn’t end up winning, but that’s kind of the reason we started our little line,” Maldonado said. “We were just doing it for fun.”

The friends broke up after graduation, but Hoying, then a USC student, heard about a new show, “The Sing-Off,” from a member of the a cappella group of the school, now Pentatonix producer, Ben Bram. He phoned Maldonado and Grassi, and with Bram’s advice, he grew to five musicians, adding bass singer Kaplan and beat boxer Olusola, whom he discovered from YouTube videos.

Week after week, the group dominated, winning the show’s third season and then the grand prize, which culminated in the release of an EP, “PTX Volume 1”.

“It was a crazy time, because we won the show, got a record deal and dropped it,” Hoying said. “And then we temporarily moved to a different type of label, mainly for soundtracks.”

What got them through this tough time, Maldonado says, was YouTube, which helped them maintain relationships with the fan base built by “The Sing-Off.”

“It was really important for us to engage with them, post videos and talk to them on social media,” she says.

Hoying notes that the songs chosen by Pentatonix often have striking emotional qualities that “shine”. “It’s the combination of whatever inspires us or is currently in vogue at the time,” he says. “The five of us have such diverse and different tastes in music, and so we will all bring different songs or different ideas. I feel like that’s really cool and it helps us a lot.

Continued fan engagement and creative renditions of songs like Fun’s “We Are Young” went viral on YouTube, but it was the release of a Christmas EP, 2012’s “PTXmas,” that put the spotlight on it. the band on the holiday card, featuring covers of “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Carol of the Bells.”

Headlining tours, collaborations (like one with violinist Lindsey Stirling) and several other viral moments led to a deal with RCA Records in 2014, with the EP “PTX Vol. III” debuting at No. 5 and a second full-length Christmas album, “That’s Christmas to Me,” spawning another holiday classic, “Mary Did You Know?”

“Being part of people’s memories every Christmas and hearing these stories is so special,” Maldonado says. “I love that we got to do so many things for Christmas and it was definitely not planned. We just thought a cappella and Christmas would go so well together.

In 2017, Kaplan left the group, leaving an opening for another member to fulfill a dream. Sallee first met the band at a Pentatonix workshop with aspiring singers in Virginia, right after finishing their run on “The Sing-Off.” “Being able to join the band and sing with them was just a dream,” he says. “We became a family instantly and the transition was seamless.”

Maldonado adds: “There are five of us with five different schedules, but we all want to never sacrifice the quality of things. We’re very lucky to have a lot of opportunities and when we’re on tour it’s so easy to get interested. I’m really proud of where we’re all at creatively, I feel like as long as we all put in the time and are able to work on everything, it’s really limitless what we can do.

TIP SHEET

WHAT: Pentatonix receives a star on the Walk of Fame.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. on February 21

WHERE: 7060 Hollywood Blvd.

THE WEB: walkoffame.com