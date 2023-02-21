Pathaan will be the first Bollywood film in almost 8 years to be released in Bangladesh





Shah Rukh Khan’s star Pathaan was released last month on January 25 and has since broken several records in India. Even overseas, she managed to make historical collections in several territories. Now, director Siddharth Anand’s action artist will hit a big milestone this Friday. On February 24, it will be released to great fanfare in Bangladesh. Interestingly, Pathaan will be the first Bollywood film to be released in the neighboring country after almost 8 years. For those who don’t know, Indian films have been banned in Bangladesh for over 5 decades. The ban was temporarily lifted in 2015 and Salman Khan’s star Wanted (2009) became the first Indian film to be released in Bangladesh. However, this led to a massive protest in the country by local actors and filmmakers who felt it could cripple the Bangladeshi film industry. The protest was led by popular Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan. Protesters, meanwhile, tore down posters of Wanted and also called on moviegoers queuing outside the theater to boycott the film. Angry exhibitors, meanwhile, have decided to boycott films featuring Shakib Khan. According to reports, films like Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (2009) and Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan (2010) were also released in Bangladesh at the time. But due to protests and pressure from the local film industry, the ban was reimposed. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bollywood lovers continued to catch the new releases on pirated prints. However, according to reports, as many as 19 film-related associations have unanimously agreed to allow Hindi films to be released in Bangladeshi theatres. However, the catch is that only 10 Hindi films will be allowed to be released in the neighboring country in a year. The move sparked discussion not only among moviegoers nationwide, but also among industry pundits and folks. A few of them believe that the decision to allow Hindi films may be detrimental to the local film industry. On the other hand, several people are of the opinion that Hindi films can breathe new life into the exhibition industry in Bangladesh, especially after the ravages of Covid. Some have also argued that when Hollywood films are allowed to be released, there is no reason why Hindi films cannot be shown in cinemas in Bangladesh. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Details regarding the number of screens will appear closer to the release date.

