Rajinikanth pledges to make late actor Mayilsamy’s wish come true | Tamil Cinema News







Mayilsamy's funeral took place today (February 20) morning, and Rajinikanth visited the late actor's home earlier this morning to pay his last respects to his companion. Rajinikanth then took to the media to explain his love for Mayilsamy. Even though Raijinkanth and Mayilsamy didn't star in many movies together, they were friends for a long time. Rajinikanth has known the late actor since he was 23 or 24 years old. Rajinikanth and Mayilsamy had often met and discussed matters concerning Lord Shiva in their meetings. Actor Mayilsamy is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and he attended Maha Shivaratri festival at Meghnad Eswarar temple in Kelambakkam, Chennai. But sadly, the popular comedy actor suffered a heart attack at 3.30am on February 19 after reaching his home in Saligramam and taking his last breath. Interestingly, Drums Sivamani who attended Maha Shivaratri festival at Meghnad Eswarar temple in Kelambakkam with Mayilsamy revealed the wish of deceased actors to bring Rajinikanth to Meghnad Eswarar temple one day. Rajinikanth then called the disappearance of Mayilsamy, an ardent fan of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, no coincidence. The veteran actor also assured that he will fulfill Mayilsamy's wish by visiting the Meghnad Eswarar temple in Kelambakkam.

The 57-year-old actor Mayilsamy has entertained fans well through his comedic roles in Tamil films, and he has acted in 200 films. The actor’s untimely demise has shocked Kollywood, while several movie stars have paid tribute to Mayilsamy’s mortal remains. Mayilsamy was an ardent fan of veteran actor and politician MGR aka MG Ramachandran, and he followed his style by donating and supporting the needy in every way possible.

