You don’t have to be the Hollywood version of a teacher. This is what motivates students

Everyone has had a teacher who has something special: he is entertaining and inspiring. They attract you and make you want to work your best.

What, exactly, makes these educators so engaging? And are these qualities innate or can they be taught?

Education Week posed these questions to Alex Kajitani, California’s 2009 Teacher of the Year, who now spends his days training teachers on how to motivate and engage students.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Are truly engaging teachers born this way, or can other educators learn to be this person?

I deeply believe that it really is something that can be taught. And I think there’s this myth of the beloved teacher, that they always crack the best jokes, and they’re always so endearing. And every lesson plan looks like that Oscar-worthy performance, right?

But in reality, the teachers that students really like, the teachers that students really connect with, are the ones who are just confident of being themselves and who really own who they are. And they are really interested in the students themselves.

They don’t have to be the Hollywood movie version of a teacher.

But is this superstar, Hollywood version, something educators should seek out?

I’ve seen a lot of students having a lot of fun in class, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re engaged in academic content or engaged in the classroom.

They are not really emotionally involved in the academic content. Likewise, you may walk into a completely silent classroom, but you can just feel it: Oh my God, every student is totally engaged and working on what they need to work on.

And so the commitment doesn’t have to be loud. Engagement doesn’t have to be fun, and neither does an engaging teacher. They just need to be emotionally involved. I always encourage teachers to be interested and interesting.

I have seen many instances where the amazing, incredible beloved teacher, [their] the students move on to the next level of the class the next year and they really struggle academically because they were so engrossed in how great and amazing the teacher was that the teacher kind of neglected to get ensure children have the academic content or skills they needed to leave this class.

What secret ingredients do teachers have to boost student motivation?

I have a few. The first type of secret ingredient is simply trust. If a teacher goes from soft-spoken and standing in one place to confident-voiced, moving around and making eye contact, you’ll immediately be open to engaging with that teacher. And then by default, you become a lot more confident.

And then the other ingredient that’s really key is just really being able to connect with the students. You need to know if your students like baseball or Minecraft or art or cooking or things like that.

But then we very often fail because knowing what interests your students is not enough. You have to take that and you have to mention it from time to time.

So knowing that Sophia really likes to cook is great. But then when you talk about fractions and say, Hey, today we were going to talk about fractions. Sophia, I know you really love cooking and fractions are a very important part of cooking for you to be successful in all your recipes. You will love today’s lesson.

Nobody needs to be like a Robin Williams character and stand on desks and things like that. (A reference to a teacher in the film Dead Poets Society .)

Quite often, quite honestly, real classroom engagement happens in a short little sentence, in quiet little interactions in the back of the classroom or at the student desk. True engagement happens when you pass a student in the hallway and ask them how their music recital went last night.

Is it harder to motivate and engage students now than before the pandemic?

It’s really difficult because we’ve all spent a lot of time on our screens during the pandemic. And you know what? The screen stuff and the phone stuff is really, really engaging. Anything gamified keeps us coming back for more. It’s hard [for educators] to compete with that.

And so, finding ways to go, OK, what does this technology really do well? How do I keep my students focused? How can I keep my students engaged and coming back for more? These are questions we can ask ourselves as educators and learn from technology.

I really, really think that students would always rather be in an engaging classroom, collaborating and working with other students and their teacher than staring at a screen. It’s just that we have to find ways to make this time interesting.

Imagine you are a student spending a year or two on these amazing programs and apps. And then you go back to school and the teacher says, Welcome back: Heres a worksheet.

It is difficult for the students. So there’s a real opportunity for us to learn from what keeps people hooked on these apps, and this technology, and social media and come on, OK, maybe we weren’t going to replicate that precisely in our classrooms, but what can we take from the level of engagement these things provide and use it to help teach our children what we need to teach them?