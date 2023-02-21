Man assaults Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam after concert – News





Police have filed a case against the accused, who tried to hold the star for a selfie as he left the stage Photo: PTI file By ANI Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 07:55 Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man for willfully causing injury, undue duress and other charges in connection with a reported incident of fighting during singer Sonu Nigam’s live concert in Chembur area on Monday night . A case was filed under IPC Articles 323 (penalty for willfully causing injury), 341 (undue coercion) and 337 (causing injury by an act endangering the life or personal safety of another) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam’s complaint, police said. . DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters: “After a live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage when a man restrained him. After an objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, l ‘One of these two men was injured. Name of accused is Swapnil Phaterpekar.’ “The injured person has been identified as Rabbani,” he added. Following the incident, singer Sonu Nigam went to Chembur police station and filed a complaint, prompting the police to press charges. No arrests have been made by the police so far. Sources said the accused is the son of a local MP. “He (the defendant) allegedly contacted the singer for a selfie when the fight broke out between him and Sonu Nigam’s security,” they said. Recalling the incident, singer Sonu Nigam told reporters, “After the concert, I was coming down from the stage when a man held me down. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps.” “Rabbani (the injured, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way… you could see it in the video… Even me , I was about to fall,” he said. Sonu made it clear in his statement that he filed the complaint to raise awareness among ordinary people. “I filed a complaint for people to think about the consequences when they forcefully try to get a selfie or photos, there was agitation, arrogance…”, he said. declared. Commenting on reports that “Sonu was attacked by men,” DCP Rajput said, “I spoke to Sonuji. So far, we have found no such evidence. some media attention… We would investigate further to determine the cause.” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI that the local MP’s son tried to contact Sonu Nigam after his performance for a selfie, but Sonu Nigam’s bodyguard stopped him from not doing so. know his identity. “Later, there was a minor fight between Bodyguard and MLA’s son which resulted in one or two people falling off the stage. Meanwhile, MLA’s daughter, who is a former BMC executive, is intervened and they were arrested for assault,” Chaturvedi told ANI by phone. READ ALSO :

