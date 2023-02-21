VT versus Hollywood: 100 years of VT in cinema





SPRINGFIELD, Vt. Amanda Gustin of the Vermont Historical Society will kick off the OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Spring 23 semester with Vermont vs. Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont in Film on Tuesday, February 28 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Marys Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield. Vermont has been a star location in Hollywood movies for nearly a century. He represented many different ideals during this period, and his portrayal reflects both Vermont history and American history. Examining these films provides interesting and entertaining insights into the grip Vermont has had on the imagination in the age of media. Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members and is primarily aimed at people aged 50 and over who enjoy learning for fun. Anyone interested in this type of program, regardless of age, is welcome. The shows take place on Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m. and last about an hour and a half. Advance registration is strongly recommended. However, if you arrive without registering, we will not refuse you. We will give you a form and an addressed envelope to send as payment after the program. There are special fees for membership series. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to participate in individual programs for a one-time program fee. You can view the full semester programs by visiting the website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. Registration can be done online on this site with a credit card. You can also register over the phone, using your credit card, by calling 1-802-656-5817 during regular business hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you prefer to register by mail, send your contact information (name, address, phone number and email address) indicating your membership in the full series or the specific program(s) you wish to participate in. Send this information and your check (payable to University of Vermont-OLLI) to: OLLI at UVM, 23 Mansfield Ave., Burlington, VT 05405. If you are mailing the registration, please allow 10-14 days from the date the check is mailed until it is received and processed. If there are any weather-related changes in the schedule, you can check the website above on the morning of the program. Due to the current Covid situation, the University of Vermont expects all attendees at UVM-sponsored non-credit events, including OLLI, to be vaccinated. Masks are optional and welcome. For complete health and safety information, visit www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. The next program on March 14 will be Jennie B. Powers: The Woman Who Dares. She took a stand against social vices in New Hampshire and Vermont in the early 20th century, working extensively with the humane society.

