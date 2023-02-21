What to watch today: 7 Bollywood movies and web series that offer history lessons | GQ India





Bollywood has a long-standing romantic relationship with historical dramas. Several renowned filmmakers have leafed through the pages of history and brought us stories and personalities from different eras. These historical dramas have often served as history lessons while providing insight into larger-than-life royal life, uprisings, wars, and even the social life of a particular era. And, lately, even the OTT has been giving us a taste of history through web series. Whether you are a fan of history or not, these historical Bollywood films are must-see not only for their narratives but also for the way they are presented, the costumes, sets and direction, among others. 7 Bollywood Movies and Web Series That Offer History Lessons 1. Jodhaa Akbar Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Apple TV The film recently reached 15 years of release. It revolves around Mughal Emperor Akbar and his marriage to the Rajput Princess Jodhaa. Although the two marry for political reasons, they eventually fall in love and support each other through thick and thin. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film boasts a perfect cast with Hrithik Roshan as Akbar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Jodhaa. 2. Bajirao Mastani Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, MX Player Starring Ranveer Singh as Peshwa Bajirao I, Priyanka Chopra as his first wife Kashibai and Deepika Padukone as his second wife, Mastani, the epic romance saga is one of Bollywood’s finest films and is based on the Marathi novel Rau. The main plot revolves around the love story of Bajirao and Mastanis. The film is shot in typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali grandeur and mesmerizes you at every turn. 3. The Legend of Bhagat Singh Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Voot, YouTube Ajay Devgn successfully slips into the shoes of the revolutionary Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for his country. Bhagat, who was just 12 when he witnessed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, vows to free his country from the British Raj. Commendable performances not only from Ajay Devgn but also from the rest of the cast make this film an unforgettable watch. 4. Down on Netflix The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker with an ensemble cast led by Aamir Khan. It takes place in an Indian village called Champaner, which falls under the British central provinces. The village has faced drought and the villagers are in debt to pay taxes (River) perceived by the British. Their livelihood is affected and they beg their king to offer tax exemption. However, an arrogant British Army officer challenges them to a game of cricket for tax exemption. Thus begins the villagers’ struggle to learn the game so they can reduce the tax burden. 5. Gandhi, My Father Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, MX Player This biographical drama stars Darshan Jariwala as Mahatma Gandhi and Akshaye Khanna as his son Harilal and is based on Biography of Harilal Gandhi by Chandulal Bhagubhai Dalal titled Harilal Gandhi: a life. The film follows Gandhi’s troubled relationship with Harilal. Gandhi wanted his son to follow in his footsteps and follow his ideologies, however, Harilal had his aspirations and dreams and went abroad to study against his father’s wishes. While Gandhi selflessly devotes his life to the nation, Harilal, on the other hand, ends up ruining his life. The film shows quite poignantly another facet of Gandhi’s life. 6. Disney+Hotstar Empire The web series shows the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, starting with Babur. It is set in Farghana and shows young Babur being crowned a prince after his father’s death. Her grandmother, Esan Dawlat, becomes her guiding force and helps her rule her kingdom while politically navigating her court and her difficulties. This shows how far he goes to establish Mughal rule in Hindustan after defeating Ibrahim Lodi in the Battle of Panipat. The web series stars Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, and Aditya Seal, among several others in key roles. 7. The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye Amazon Prime Video The web series is based on real events involving Indian soldiers, who marched towards Dilli to gain independence from colonial rule. Led by Subash Chandra Bose, the Indian National Army was the first to have a female infantry regiment. The military fought diligently and selflessly to gain independence, but their struggle is relatively unknown and given little space in the history books. The web series brings the stories of these forgotten heroes to the screen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gqindia.com/binge-watch/collection/what-to-watch-today-7-bollywood-movies-and-web-series-that-offer-lessons-in-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos