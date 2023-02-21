Shoaib Akhtar has been offered the lead role in Bollywood movie ‘Gangster’





Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar enjoys a huge fan base in India. Known as one of the fastest bowlers to ever play cricket, the right-arm pacer brought many laurels to his country and was involved in several memorable wins for the country. Just like several other cricket stars, Akhtar wanted to try his hand at acting and in a recent interview Rawalpindi Express revealed that he was even approached for a lead role in Mahesh Bhatt director’s Gangster as reports The Express Tribune, quoted via news agency ANI. The film was released theatrically in 2005 and eventually starred Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranauat as the lead actors. As Akahar fans eagerly awaited his biopic, “Rawalpindi Express: Racing Against the Odds,” the former cricketer announced he was disassociating himself from the project due to “disagreements and breaches of contract.” It is not yet clear if the film will ever be made. Either way, the 47-year-old is always in the news for his views on matters concerning Pakistan, India and world cricket. And this time around, he slammed Men in Green captain Babar Azam for his communication skills. “Abhi aap dekh le, character koi nahi team mein. Naa koi baat karne ka tarika. look awkward when they come to the presentation. Kitna mushkil hai English seekhna aur baat krna? (How hard is it to learn and speak English?). Cricket is work, and media management is another. If you can’t speak, I’m sorry, but you won’t be able to speak on television,” he said in an interview with a local Pakistani channel. Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar says Babar Azam can’t talk so he’s not the biggest brand in Pakistan. Today’s cricketers in Pakistan cannot speak in the media, on television or in post-match presentations. Do you agree with this observation? pic.twitter.com/xMrNwYQe1X – Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 21, 2023 “I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand in Pakistan, but why didn’t he become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can’t talk,” he added. He argued that retired cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram and himself are approached by brands for advertisements more often than someone like Babar due to their better communication skills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/sports/cricket/was-offered-lead-role-in-bollywood-movie-gangster-shoaib-akhtar-1583506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos