Netizens Troll SLB’s Heeramandi for glorifying prostitution





We would have liked that after the resounding success of Pathaan, this Boycott Bollywood brigade had finally learned their lesson and decided to take a step back, but alas! we were too optimistic. This fabricated Boycott Bollywood brigade and its trolling armies have found a new ‘prey’ to run their business, at least for a few more days and this ‘prey’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming web series, Heeramandi. The creators dropped the first look at SLB’s first global drama Heeramandi on February 18, which features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal as dazzling courtesans. Set in the 1940s pre-partition Indian city of Heeramandi, Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansalis a signature style of larger-than-life stories, during India’s most difficult time. The first look is getting a positive response from a large part of the public, but part of the netizens have started their usual trolling. The “boycott brigade” started trolling and raising questions about Heeramandi for glorifying prostitution. Some say Urdu was the language of the brothel and the backyard of the barracks… If so, we understand Urduwood’s obsession with its birthplace. That’s no reason to blame his filth on all of us… https://t.co/aJWQ7aXOTs — Brood of Kali (@kalisbrood) February 19, 2023 Another allegation this boycott brigade has made against SLB is their constant obsession with courtesans in their films. From Devdas, Saawariya and his latest directorial endeavor ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, courtesans play an important role and some sections of netizens have started to point this out. But despite all these trolls, Gangubai Kathiawadi turned out to be a massive box office hit and a wish, Heeramandi also turns out to be another game changer for Bhansali. Read also : Heeramandi First Look Out: Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you into the magical world

