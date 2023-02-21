Entertainment
Entertainment journalist and podcaster Justin Hill reveals the worst celebrity he’s ever interviewed
Justin Hill is one of Australia’s most beloved entertainment journalists.
After interviewing over 1,000 celebrities over his 15-year career, the podcaster explained that celebrities aren’t always approachable on the red carpet.
Speaking exclusively with Daily Mail Australia, Justin revealed the toughest star he’s ever had to work with was actor Mark Wahlberg.
Justin said he may have caught the A-list actor on a “bad day” given his reputation as a nice guy in Hollywood.
Although he mentioned it in a Q&A last year, Justin still stands by his choice because it was a “major turning point” in his career.
Entertainment journalist Justin Hill has revealed to Daily Mail Australia the toughest star he has ever had to work with
‘Before that [interview]I was just really lucky because I didn’t really catch anybody on a bad day,” he said.
“I never go into anything that wants to upset someone or want to make someone uncomfortable. So I think with Mark I could have just walked away and said ‘Oh, that’s was the worst interview I’ve ever done”. That’s why I would say it was the most “difficult”.
“Because when I thought about it, I thought he had just arrived from LA. He was jet lagged. He had so much pressure on his shoulders to get people to go see this movie.
Justin said the moment was more of a learning experience than a negative one.
Justin said he may have caught A-list actor Mark Wahlberg on a ‘bad day’ given his reputation as a nice guy in Hollywood
“My job from then on was to make sure that I approached every interview with something that – and I see it physically when I do it on red carpets – would immediately make them put their shoulders down and they would just feel relaxed,” he added.
“Celebrities are just as nervous talking to me as I am to them. They have a lot of pressure on their shoulders and a lot of people around them have a lot of responsibility.
“Everyone thinks it’s glamorous, and just pictures being taken and stuff like that, but it’s a lot of pressure.”
Justin said the moment was more of a learning experience than a negative one. “When I thought about it, I thought to myself that he had just arrived from LA. He was jet lagged,’ he told Daily Mail Australia
Among her favorite celebrities to chat with are Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie and Aussie star Hugh Jackman.
“I can’t even say how beautiful, gracious and generous she was with her time. She’s a big celebrity,” he said of Jolie.
“And Hugh Jackman, oh my. He’s like the nicest human you’ll ever meet. And he remembers your name. He remembers the last time you spoke to him. He is like the greatest professional.
“Once he slapped me on the butt. Which is also awesome,” Justin joked.
More recently, the interviewer chatted with big names like Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd.
Justin recently spoke with major stars, including Australian bombshell Margot Robbie
He also chatted with Paul Rudd at the recent premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in Sydney
Last year he had a candid chat with Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of his Netflix movie Spiderhead
Justin, who is openly gay, just announced his upcoming Hayu miniseries, Loud + Proud.
The series is set to spotlight Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community with several appearances from icons and allies, including Samantha Jade, Jack Vidgen, Carla of Bankstown, The Block’s Mitch and Mark, and more.
Justin told Daily Mail Australia to seek out some of the show’s famous faces and revealed which guest he was most looking forward to for viewers to see.
Justin, who is openly gay, just announced his upcoming Hayu miniseries, Loud + Proud
The series is set to spotlight Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community with several appearances from icons and allies, including Samantha Jade, Jack Vidgen, Carla of Bankstown, The Block’s Mitch and Mark, and more. Pictured: Justin Hill with The Block stars Mitch and Mark
“Everyone’s conversation is important. But I think the ones that really stuck with me were probably conversations with our non-binary guests like Deni Todorovic and Etcetera Etcetera,’ he said.
“It’s something that’s such an important conversation for young people to hear. But it is equally important that older people hear and understand.
Each episode of Loud + Proud delves into the topics of the LGBTQIA+ community, with guests sharing their personal experiences from coming out and exploring the gender spectrum, to learning to own your identity and be your most authentic self.
The series Loud + Proud with Justin Hill is released on February 23 only on letin over 40 markets around the world to celebrate Sydney WorldPride
Each episode of Loud + Proud delves into the topics of the LGBTQIA+ community, with guests sharing their personal experiences of going out and exploring the gender spectrum, learning to own your identity and being your most authentic self.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11774165/Entertainment-reporter-podcaster-Justin-Hill-reveals-WORST-celebrity-hes-interviewed.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Launch of UPI integration in India and PayNow in Singapore
- Fake fur, hot water bottles at the new Burberry show in London
- Jokowi inspects progress of Ciliwung River normalization amid heavy rain
- A new earthquake hits Turkey and Syria. 3 dead and hundreds injured
- Lahore High Court grants protection bond to former Pakistani PM Imran Khan
- Episode 6 of ‘The Last of Us’ recreated Joel and Ellie’s confrontation scene
- Glenwood Springs hockey earns No. 1 seed for State 4A playoffs despite losing to Summit
- Simple and elegant dresses for wedding guests over 50
- Orange: 3 unexpected lessons about AI in business
- AAA warns drivers against thieves taking advantage of ‘key fobs’ | News
- Lenovo establishes Cybersecurity Innovation Center with Ben-Gurion University
- I’ve evolved as an actor, my personal tastes are diminishing: Shah Rukh Khan