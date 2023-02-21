Entertainment journalist and podcaster Justin Hill reveals the worst celebrity he’s ever interviewed

Justin Hill is one of Australia’s most beloved entertainment journalists.

After interviewing over 1,000 celebrities over his 15-year career, the podcaster explained that celebrities aren’t always approachable on the red carpet.

Speaking exclusively with Daily Mail Australia, Justin revealed the toughest star he’s ever had to work with was actor Mark Wahlberg.

Justin said he may have caught the A-list actor on a “bad day” given his reputation as a nice guy in Hollywood.

Although he mentioned it in a Q&A last year, Justin still stands by his choice because it was a “major turning point” in his career.

‘Before that [interview]I was just really lucky because I didn’t really catch anybody on a bad day,” he said.

“I never go into anything that wants to upset someone or want to make someone uncomfortable. So I think with Mark I could have just walked away and said ‘Oh, that’s was the worst interview I’ve ever done”. That’s why I would say it was the most “difficult”.

“Because when I thought about it, I thought he had just arrived from LA. He was jet lagged. He had so much pressure on his shoulders to get people to go see this movie.

Justin said the moment was more of a learning experience than a negative one.

“My job from then on was to make sure that I approached every interview with something that – and I see it physically when I do it on red carpets – would immediately make them put their shoulders down and they would just feel relaxed,” he added.

“Celebrities are just as nervous talking to me as I am to them. They have a lot of pressure on their shoulders and a lot of people around them have a lot of responsibility.

“Everyone thinks it’s glamorous, and just pictures being taken and stuff like that, but it’s a lot of pressure.”

Among her favorite celebrities to chat with are Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie and Aussie star Hugh Jackman.

“I can’t even say how beautiful, gracious and generous she was with her time. She’s a big celebrity,” he said of Jolie.

“And Hugh Jackman, oh my. He’s like the nicest human you’ll ever meet. And he remembers your name. He remembers the last time you spoke to him. He is like the greatest professional.

“Once he slapped me on the butt. Which is also awesome,” Justin joked.

More recently, the interviewer chatted with big names like Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd.

Justin recently spoke with major stars, including Australian bombshell Margot Robbie

He also chatted with Paul Rudd at the recent premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in Sydney

Last year he had a candid chat with Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of his Netflix movie Spiderhead

Justin, who is openly gay, just announced his upcoming Hayu miniseries, Loud + Proud.

The series is set to spotlight Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community with several appearances from icons and allies, including Samantha Jade, Jack Vidgen, Carla of Bankstown, The Block’s Mitch and Mark, and more.

Justin told Daily Mail Australia to seek out some of the show’s famous faces and revealed which guest he was most looking forward to for viewers to see.

“Everyone’s conversation is important. But I think the ones that really stuck with me were probably conversations with our non-binary guests like Deni Todorovic and Etcetera Etcetera,’ he said.

“It’s something that’s such an important conversation for young people to hear. But it is equally important that older people hear and understand.

Each episode of Loud + Proud delves into the topics of the LGBTQIA+ community, with guests sharing their personal experiences from coming out and exploring the gender spectrum, to learning to own your identity and be your most authentic self.

The series Loud + Proud with Justin Hill is released on February 23 only on letin over 40 markets around the world to celebrate Sydney WorldPride