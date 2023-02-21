EXCLUSIVE: Hansika Motwani on her absence from Bollywood and what she ‘hates’ about Sohael Kathuriya

On December 4, 2022, Hansika Motwani and Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Kathuriya pronounced their vows in front of their close family and friends at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was one of the most talked about celebrity weddings in India which has now been staged as a reality show. Hansika’s show Love Shaadi Drama delivers on its promise of wholesome drama and some shocking reveals about their past. The show deals with the controversies and scrutiny surrounding marriage. We caught up with her recently where she talked about her life after marriage with her best friend, putting her personal life on the stage and staying away from Bollywood.

When asked what made her say yes to airing her personal life on a show, Hansika replied, “Just because I’m a public figure, there have been so many times people have written what they wanted and sometimes it doesn’t go well so what better than horse mouth so i was like let’s get into the drama but doing a reality show or series about me i think that was bravest move I’ve ever taken. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya are opposites that make it work and they go well together. “It gets difficult. He doesn’t like taking pictures solo or with cameras around him, but he’s slowly getting used to it,” Hansika said of Sohael not being used to having dads around. Hansika has repeatedly revealed that Paris has her heart. We can’t help but ponder her marriage proposal by Sohael and that serenity came through the photos. “Honestly, I decided to go to Paris because I wanted to buy something. So me and my two best friends decided to go to Paris and I knew Sohael had to come there but he was not not even sure the day before his flight.because of work,but hiding a surprise from me is really hard,but he succeeded with the most romantic proposal.It was very surreal and the best moment of my life.The request in wedding in Paris is the best thing a girl can have,” Hansika reveals how Sohael managed to keep their dream marriage proposal a secret.

We all grew up obsessed with the hit TV series Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Hansika has come a long way. She has made interesting films of different genres in Bollywood and the south. She may have her hands full of offers from the Telugu and Tamil industries, but what kept her away from Hindi cinema? Speaking of the same, she said: “Honestly, there was never a conscious decision not to do something that I love. I love cinema and I have no problem with the fact that cinema is a language, but luckily I’ve always been with my hands full in the South and never really had time to think about another language. But then again, having said that, I’m an artist and for me, language is not a barrier wherever I have the opportunity to entertain the public.” Read also| Hansika Motwani, Sohail Khaturiya Romance on Kesariya, dance on Master Venant after wedding party