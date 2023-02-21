Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Aamir Khan offered the official adaptation of Campeones to his colleague and friend, Salman Khan. We also reported that Salman Khan had shown an active interest in the subject and wanted to participate in the film. And now we have another update on this sports drama directed by RS Prasanna.

SCOOP: Aamir Khan to announce Campeones with Salman Khan for his birthday on March 14, 2023?

According to a source close to the development, things are moving in the right direction at the moment and Salman and Aamir are very keen to reunite for this special movie. “Salman too liked the subject matter and is sitting down with Aamir to decide on several aspects – from the shooting schedule to locations and other aspects. Salman and Aamir are planning to take the film to the floors in June 2023,” the source said. Bollywood Hungary. The same source added that Salman has yet to do the paperwork as he is still awaiting this final narration of Aamir’s demise.

“The story will be coming soon. In fact, Aamir is keen to announce this epic collaboration on his birthday in March. He hopes to have everything in place by March 14,” the source tells us. If the film were realized, it would mark for the first time the association of two giants as actor and producer. While Salman Khan will star in the film, Aamir has decided to take full control on the creative front.

The film will be released in 2024, however, timelines will not be decided until the paperwork is complete.

