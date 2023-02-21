Iggy Azalea shares music video for new song on social media | Entertainment

Iggy Azalea shared a snippet of a new song on social media.
The Aussie rapper recently promised fans new music this summer, and now she’s posted a snippet of a music video for the untitled track to her Instagram and Twitter pages.
Iggy also directed fans to her OnlyFans page, where she charges $25 a month for a subscription to receive her X-rated content.
She captioned the video: “Link in bioooo lmaoooo (sic)”
In November, Iggy revealed that she had sold her entire master recording and publishing catalog to Domain Capital for an impressive eight-figure sum, and bragged that she didn’t need “work another day in my life”.
However, she still plans to release new music.
When a fan on Twitter asked when they could expect new material, she replied, “Music? Summer. Outrageous shit? Friday.”
The rapper hasn’t released new music since 2021’s album The End Of An Era.
Iggy had announced his hiatus from music after the album’s release to focus on other “creative projects”.
However, in August last year, she confirmed that she was returning to the art form.
She tweeted at the time: If I can’t have peace, neither can you.
I will be back. Cry about it.
Iggy recently admitted she’s in “an amazing place” in her life.
She explained how she had managed to “gain back” her confidence and that she was “smiling more than ever now”.
Iggy’s confession was prompted by a glowing message from a Twitter follower, who read, “Iggy, I’ve been following you since 2014 and I can tell you look a lot happier. I saw your smile yesterday at the show and I was like: she knows she won. Have a nice day mom! [heart emoji] (sic)”
In response, Iggy said, “Thank you! I’m in an amazing place.
“It takes time to regain self-confidence
“but I’m smiling more than ever now [celebratory emoji] (sic)”
Iggy jokingly added, “I’d be a lot happier right now if I had a personal sized pizza in my hands. (sic)”
Iggy has previously confessed to feeling “completely deprived of a personal life” during her early years in the music industry.
The star – who has three-year-old Onyx with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti – wrote on the microblogging platform: “Here’s the thing I think everyone working hard towards a dream should know.
“On the road to your goal, there will be times when you feel crazy, completely deprived of a personal life and like everything is falling apart.
“When you reach your goal, you will still have those moments.