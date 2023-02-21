Atomic Heart voice actors – the full cast behind everyone





The full list of people behind the characters in Atomic Heart is quite extensive, with a number of voices given to NPCs or corpse voices you find in the open world and facilities. But what is the full Atomic Heart voice actors list looks like? As we discovered during our review of Atomic Heart and the rolling credits, there are a lot of people coming and going throughout Atomic Heart’s campaign, so you’ll probably lose track of everyone you you have met. But, you might recognize that some of the voices behind some of the main characters have been in a few other recognizable entertainments in recent years. Atomic Heart voice actors THE Atomic Heart voice actors and the full cast list are: Adam Sims

Alex Jordan

Alexander Ballinger

Alexandre Chapon

Bill Hope

Cherise Silvestri

Chris Ragland

Dev Joshi

Diana Bermudez

Elena Saurel

Eric Loren

Eric Meyers

Eric Sigmundson

Eve Karpf

Garrick Hagon

Glenn Wrage

Graham Vic

Ian Porter

Jay Rincon

John Schwab

Jules DeJong

Kerry Shale

Laurel Lefkow

Laurence Bouvard

Lewis McLeod

mac mcdonalds

Martin T.Sherman

Meaghan Martin

Mike Bodie

Peter Brooke

Pierre Mariner

Rachel Atkins

Samantha Kamras

Shai Matheson

Stephanie Canon

Taylor Clarke Hill

Vincent Lai

William Roberts Unfortunately, none of these actors are listed next to who they play in the game’s credits, and we don’t have good enough ears to figure out who is who yet. But, we will try to update this once we have more information. The vast majority of this cast have heard small roles in a number of games or animations, however. So it’s a bit of a collection of individuals. This covers all Atomic Heart voice actors and cast list. For even more tips and guides to help you while you play, get an idea of ​​how long you’ll be in the game with our Atomic Heart length guide. Developer Mundfish has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after it was alleged that the Russian government stood to gain financially from the release of Atomic Heart. This is because the investors involved in funding Mundfish include GEM Capital an investment fund whose founder has ties to Gazprom and VTB Bank, both majority-owned by the Russian state. Mundfish is also partnership with VK (formerly Mail.RU) for the Russian release of Atomic Heart, avoiding sanctions on Steam – VK is also majority-owned by the Russian state through Gazprombank, and the CEO of Mundfish is a former creative director of Mail.RU. With Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, many gamers are now choosing to boycott the game in protest and donate money to organizations like Ukraine crisis call , International Rescue Committee and the British Red Cross .

