Celebrate National Margarita Day with these DFW specials

National Margarita Day is February 22, and North Texas restaurants and bars offer several ways to celebrate many Texans' favorite cocktail. Did you know that the Frozen Margarita was created right here in Dallas over fifty years ago by Mariano Martinez? As the official home of the Frozen Margarita, Visit Dallas promotes the Margarita Mile, promising to leave no bottle of tequila unreturned in search of Dallas' most sought-after margaritas. The Margarita Mile is actually much longer than a mile, encompassing an area from Love Field to DFW Airport and more. It extends to Bishop Arts, Deep Ellum, Greenville Ave., Trinity Grove, Uptown and North Dallas. Beto & Sons, a popular Tex-Mex restaurant in Trinity Grove in West Dallas, is #1 or the first stop on the list. The family restaurant is known for its Liquid Nitrogen Frozen Margarita presented in the most theatrical way at the table. Margarita Mile If you are traveling the Margarita Mile, you must stop at Marianos on Greenville. It is the birthplace of the original frozen margarita maker. Their Mariano Margarita is #15 on the long list. Finally, on the Margarita Mile, there are two entrances from Tulum to Deep Ellum, numbered 23 and 24. Tulum serves a Vacation Romance Margarita made with Mezcal instead of tequila for a smokier flavor. Their garden courtyard Yellow Rosa Cocktaileria offers a creamy mango margarita. It will take more than a day or two to stop at all the bars and restaurants listed on the Citys Margarita Mile Passport. Fortunately, passports are valid for 258 days, so no need to rush. A number of incentives and special prizes are offered to those who are ready to join in the fun. Please choose a designated driver or take public transportation to enjoy a fun and safe trip down the tequila lane. National Margarita Day on the Granite Park Boardwalk Plano's Granite Park boardwalk invites us to celebrate National Margarita Day on February 22 at one of its waterfront-view restaurants. Blue Mesa Grill is one such restaurant with special pricing. Margarita for the holidays, as well as delicious Southwestern and Tex-Mex dishes. They serve $5 Top Shelf Margaritas all day to help celebrate National Margarita Day. Suburban Yacht Club is serving their Yacht Rock Rita (Socorro Blanco, Gran Gala, Agave Lemon & Lime, Tajin Salt) for $8 instead of the regular price of $12 to celebrate National Margarita Day. The scratch kitchen and craft bar Fork and Fire serve a variety of tequila drinks, including the Tequila Tini ($14-$16-$18). A twist on a margarita, it features hand-squeezed orange, lime, and a hint of agave. They also offer a Yuzu Margarita ($14), Fiery Pineapple Margarita ($14), and Spicy Mezcal Margarita ($15). More National Margarita Day Deals Bringing authentic Mexican street food to a patio near you, La Ventana has multiple locations across North Texas, including one on Main Street in Mansfield. They offer all-day Happy Hour plus $3.75 margaritas. Served iced or on the rocks; available in pineapple, guava, mango, passion fruit, tamarind and more. Meso Maya promises its margarita lovers to sip the fresh, bold flavors of authentic inland Mexico with an avocado margarita. The ingredients are fresh mashed avocado, freshly squeezed pineapple and lime juice, Cointreau and Casa Noble Tequila Blanco. El Fenix ​​offers the Original El Fenix ​​Margarita – one of their many award-winning margaritas, served frozen or over ice and available in Strawberry, Mango, Peach or Watermelon. Tulum offers a Frozen Coco Loco Margarita, with House Blanco Tequila, Italicus liqueur, lime, coconut water, pineapple, and coconut flakes. At Jalisco (Mi Casa Es Su Casa), their National Margarita Day special, the premium house margarita, consists of Tequila Exotico Blanco 100% blue agave, original Cointreau triple sec, agave nectar, tri-citrus juice, with a hickory-smoked salt rim (on the rocks or frozen).

