Cosmic Form of Krishna – Beyond Bollywood Audio Show





Cosmic form of Krishna, around 18001900, India; Rajasthan or Gujarat, opaque watercolors and ink on canvas, On loan from Julia Emerson,H: 52 in. L: 35 1/2 in. (132 x 90.2cm) Verbal description Hello, my name is Anu Mitra. I’m a professor at the Cincinnati Art Museum. I will read the verbal description for Cosmic form of Krishna In Beyond Bollywood: 2000 years of dance in art. The painting, Cosmic form of Krishna, in opaque watercolor and ink on canvas dates from around 1800 to 1900. She is from India, more precisely from Rajasthan or Gujarat. It was loaned by Julia Emerson. Measuring 132 by 90.2 centimeters, this portrait-oriented painting on fabric shows several images of the blue-skinned god Krishna and the gopis or cowherds who dance with him. A huge form of Krishna fills a large vertical oval shape that dominates the painting. Outside the oval is a midnight blue background; inside the oval, the ground is a lush green. This great Krishna has ten blue arms adorned with jewels studded with eyes arranged symmetrically on each side of his body. Jeweled hands reach outward with long, relaxed fingers. At the end of all his fingers, there are heads of animals; most look like cows, some like deer, and some like elephants. It has several heads surmounted by an elaborate gold crown which houses a small scene of a god, probably Brahma, being honored by several devotees. Fields, rivers, mountains, temples and palaces are arranged on his torso and legs. Above the large head of Krishna above the vertical oval are two horizontal ovals with smaller scenes inside. Inside the smaller oval is a scene of Krishna seated in a palace flanked by devotees. Krishna’s circle dance with the gopis is seen twice: one is in the oval at the very top. Here, a single form of Krishna occupies the center, and gopis dressed in golden garments surround him. The other is at the basin of the monumental Krishna. Here a taller Krishna stands at the top of the circle, and smaller Krishnas alternate with gopis around the circle, all of these figures are richly dressed and adorned with jewels. On either side of Krishna’s monumental legs are rows of figures dressed in white garments and saffron-colored turbans. They symbolize two opposing armies and refer to the battlefield in the Mahabharata epic. Four ornate white elephants encircle the monumental Krishna pool. Label text Hello, my name is Anu Mitra. I’m a professor at the Cincinnati Art Museum. I will read the label for Cosmic form of Krishna In Beyond Bollywood: 2000 years of dance in art. The painting, Cosmic form of Krishna, in opaque watercolor and ink on canvas dates from around 1800 to 1900. She is from India, more precisely from Rajasthan or Gujarat. It was loaned by Julia Emerson. For those who worship him, Krishna is the Supreme Being, encompassing all aspects of the universe. In a famous passage from the great Hindu epic Mahabharata, Krishna allows the hero Arjuna to see him in his transcendent form. Devotees can also see Krishna in his true form through meditation and visualization. Here, the immense form of the supreme Krishna is profiled in space. The circle dance with the cowherds is shown twice: on Krishna’s lower body and again, far above, in his sky. It reminds the devotee that the dance of divine love takes place eternally in this celestial realm, while the earthly version occurs at a particular time and place. Back to audio tour

