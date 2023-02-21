Entertainment
Local pride in Summerhill over the success of actor Barry Keoghans Bafta The Irish Times
Barry Keoghan’s success at the Baftas has done his family and the Dublin city center community where he comes from proud.
Keoghan won Best Supporting Actor on Sunday night for his role in Martin McDonaghs The Banshees of Inisherin.
He dedicated his award to his late mother and also to the children who dream of being something in the area where I come from. This is for you.
Keoghan grew up in Summerhill, a place that has seen its share of deprivation and misfortune. The drug epidemic that ravaged the region claimed his mother, who died of a heroin overdose when he was only 12 years old.
Keoghan and her brother Eric spent seven years in foster care. He had 13 separate placements before being raised by their grandmother Patricia, aunt Lorraine and older sister Gemma.
On Sunday, Gemma posted on her Facebook page: Well done Barry, couldn’t be prouder. Roll on the Oscars, you got this.
Her Bafta victory was a proud moment for her former secondary school, OConnell Secondary School on North Richmond Street. The school has produced many famous alumni, including two former Taoisighs, John A Costello and Sen Lemass, broadcasters Michael Ohehir and Pat Kenny, and actor Colm Meaney.
Keoghan first indulged his passion for acting at school, and images have surfaced in recent years of him acting in a school production.
His former teacher Conor Flood recalled that Keoghan had been a student with a huge smile on his face. He’s kind of evolved into that same positive adult no matter how many Christian Dior outfits he has on him.
He loved playing from day one. He loved the Christmas concerts he was a part of. He shone when he was on stage, he told RT News.
Mr Flood said there were a lot of pupils at the school who would have been enthusiastic, but Barry would have had this focus on what he wanted to do.
Mr Flood said Keoghan’s dedication to the people of the area where he grew up was a beautiful thing to do. The whole family is part of the fabric of this region, as are most of our children.
OConnell School pupil Darragh Flynn-Kenny said Keoghan had been a real inspiration to children in this area, especially in working-class areas like this where there is stigma. Even if it’s drama or football, it gives you the motivation to go on and do it.
Another student, James Johnston, said: I feel like I can move forward and pursue my dreams.
Tadhg ODriscoll described Keoghan’s path from Downtown North to Hollywood stardom as an inspiration to everyone in the school and to everyone in Downtown North.
It’s going to show you that anyone, whoever you are, you can do whatever you want if you really believe in it.
