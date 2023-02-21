Entertainment
I’ve evolved as an actor, my personal tastes are diminishing: Shah Rukh Khan
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says that after spending more than three decades in films, his personal tastes are “diminishing” and he wants to choose characters “that people would like me to play”.
The 57-year-old star, who is basking in the resounding success of his latest outing on the big screen Pathanesaid that over time he evolved as an actor.
“Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play. I’ve evolved as an actor, I think. My personal tastes are diminishing,” Shah Rukh said in response to a question from a fan on his favorite genre during a #AskSRK session on Twitter. .
Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play. I evolved as an actor, I think. My personal tastes are diminishing. https://t.co/7cT5BqwAbO
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
Pathane, released last month, marked the superstar’s first outing in four years in a lead role. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Siddharth Anand, is closing in on Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.
When one of the users asked him about his routine during his break from the cinema, Shah Rukh said, “I just sat at home and watched all the movies I could to become an audience again. and not be a filmmaker.”
I just sat at home and watched all the movies I could to become an audience again and not a filmmaker. https://t.co/sYvmviqyHb
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
This year, the actor will also be seen in Atlee directed jawanand Rajkumar Hirani Soak. Shah Rukh said he was in no mood to slow down and retiring was out of the question.
“I will never retire from acting, I will have to be fired And maybe even then I will come back hotter,” he replied to a fan curious about his replacement as Bollywood’s biggest superstar. after his retirement.
I will never retire from acting, I will have to be fired and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
As he would continue to act, the actor said it was getting “awkward to see me on screen”.
When one of the French fans asked the superstar for his reaction to bringing together people of all colors from all over the world through his films, Shah Rukh said that people are always united and a good film gives them just the reason to show unity.
“All people are actually united…a good movie just gives them a reason to show unity in happiness,” he wrote.
Pathane, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, features high-octane action sequences. But for Shah Rukh, the hardest part of filming was giving the “body shots”.
“The body shots I was very shy and very cold!” the actor tweeted.
Job jawanAnd SoakShah Rukh said he has not locked down any projects.
“I haven’t really started listening to the scripts yet. I want to sit back and enjoy the release of these two films and then decide,” he added.
Shah Rukh advised his fans not to pay attention to gossip about his future films and wait for him to make the official announcement.
“Not just about #Pathaan 2, but every single one of my works, I’m going to announce it and tell you personally. Expect me to tell you the truth, don’t listen to stupid gossip!” wrote the actor.
Not just about #pathaan 2 but each of my works, I will announce it and tell you personally. Please wait until I tell you the truth, don’t listen to stupid gossip! https://t.co/Ib4ng59IO5
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
