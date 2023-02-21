Spanish police recover trove of works stolen by Dal and Mir that were broken into private homes





Spanish authorities have recovered a treasure trove of works of art stolen by surrealist artists Salvador Dal and Joan Mir. The prized masterpieces were taken from homes in Barcelona last year, sparking a major police investigation that led authorities to a hiding place in Catalonia. Officers found the masterpieces alongside a hoard of stolen cash, expensive watches, jewelry and pens. Among the works recovered on Friday, February 17, were two charcoal drawings on brown paper made by Dal in 1922, when he was still a teenager. He made them for the book The Graces of the Emporad by the writer Pere Coromine. These charming pastoral scenes have been authenticated by the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation and have been valued at approximately $300,000. The thieves had also taken five works that authorities have attributed to Mir but have not yet been verified by the artist’s estate. Police have arrested five suspects, including three brothers aged 50, 53 and 55 who are believed to be behind a larger criminal network that organized the robberies and several others targeting upscale areas of the city. Two other suspects were charged with receiving the goods. All detainees have now been released on bail ahead of trial. The same agents, who are part of the Autonomous Police of Catalonia Mossos d’Esquadra, also closed a counterfeit workshop in Badalona specializing in lithographs falsely attributed to Dal and Picasso, according to a report published in Catalan News. The criminal enterprise sold between 500 and 1,000 ($535 to $1,070) prints online, finding customers around the world, including Australia, Chile and China. More trending stories: The Sagrada Familia will finally be completed in 2026. The last challenge? Demolish the homes of some 3,000 local residents VIP day at new Los Angeles Frieze Airport site takes off with skyrocketing sales and its now-iconic star crowd Georgia OKeeffes Santa Fe Home, visited by the Dalai Lama and later owned by Paul Allen, is up for sale for $15 million Stefan Simchowitz can’t be hated by the LA art scene anymore, Kanye West shows up uninvited at a Frieze party and more gossip about the juicy art world Discover how artist Brigitte DAnnibale transformed an abandoned Malibu house into a spectacular immersive installation Art Industry News: Princess Diana’s Rowdy Personal Letters Sell at Auction + Other Stories Five archaeological museums in Greece have closed in protest against a new law that puts them under government control Spring Break Art Fair Brings Quirky Surprises to Los Angeles Once Again, From Musical Chandeliers to Mystery Live Tattoos Archaeologists opened the inner tomb of King Tut exactly 100 years ago. Here are 5 of the most opulent artifacts they found Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





Want to stay one step ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive breaking news, revealing interviews and incisive reviews that move the conversation forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.artnet.com/art-world/dali-miro-stolen-barcelona-2258563 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos