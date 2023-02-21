Cornell Tech – AI vs. Artist: The Future of Creativity





Photo credit: Bloomberg / Supplied By Jess Campitiello Over the past year, artificial intelligence (AI) art generators such as Steady broadcast, DE-E 2And Mid Road made the headlines. For the general public, what began as a fun, harmless, and quirky way to pass time quickly turned into a professional discourse on artistic integrity. Generative AI programs are trained by scraping large sets of public online data to find out which words relate to corresponding images. Once done, users can enter a text prompt which causes the program to compile what it has learned and compose it into a single image output. Bjrn Ommer, who worked on Stable Diffusion, explains how it works in more detail here. charges of art theft emerged around the use of creative works to form these models, as the image releases mimicked the styles of prominent artists without their consent. Backlash has become an AI-generated coin won first place in an art competition. On Reddit, a user was banned for publishing his own work because it looked too much like AI art. Ultimately, outrage led to several trials takes place against these programs. Simultaneously, the scenario of the generative AI platform raised $6 million in seed funding and Microsoft made a multi-billion dollar multi-year investment In Open AIthe company behind Dall-E 2 and ChatGPT. There is a Cambrian explosion going on right now with this technology, said Scott BelskyChief Product Officer of Adobe and Executive Vice President of Creative Cloud, during the last Cornell Tech @Bloomberg Speaker Series Event. Along with more than 800 partners, Adobe has been work to add generative AI to its products while maintaining user confidence. Asked about the place of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the future of art, Belsky mentioned three main points: Creative confidence will only grow. Our creative confidence usually hits its peak when we were kids, Belsky explained. Starting with simple pencil drawings, many children find a creative outlet in art. Rough approximations of homes, animals, and loved ones are held in high esteem when taped to the refrigerator. However, as we grow older and encounter critics, those who insist on colors in lines and accurate representations on the page, our confidence diminishes. And with that, so does the efforts of many peoples to pursue artistic pursuits. This technology not only makes creativity widely accessible, but also helps develop individual artistic confidence since the barrier to entry is quite low. Professionals can access endless creative possibilities. Generative AI allows artists to create countless visual concepts with the click of a button, making the process of implementing potential design ideas with clients exponentially more efficient. Giving clients a few quick AI thumbnail sketch options will allow artists to finalize their work faster because they won’t spend time creating preliminary visuals. Fabricated art is not intended to be used as a replacement but rather as a springboard for the artists own creative output. AI can even offer design choices the artist wouldn’t otherwise have considered, Belsky mentioned. Integrating this technology into artists’ tools has the potential to give them a breakthrough edge. Results oriented people as opposed to process oriented people. Belsky described two different types of users of generative AI: those who are results-oriented and those who are process-oriented. Results-oriented individuals are less interested in the details of the final product and more focused on receiving the product itself. For example, if a results-oriented person asked an AI program to generate images of a cowboy in space, they would be happy to use the first image presented that matches their needs. Output speed is essential. On the other hand, process-oriented individuals look at what is generated by the AI ​​program and use it as a tool to create something unique for their needs. By entering the same prompt, they can be drawn in and mimic the overall composition of one of the outputs, but would move the cowboys arms into a specific position or make any other number of changes to create a final piece that precisely matches what they want. We’re all on an outcome- and process-oriented spectrum, Belsky explained. Do artists have the right to be afraid? Belsky says that while AI won’t replace creatives in their spaces because it can’t mimic a human eye for aesthetics, their concerns are justified and there are many important questions that need to be considered moving forward. forward with these powerful technologies. Has their content been trained on these models? If so, how are they paid? Can you generate things in the style of a specific person? People can be ethical and say no, but other players can say it’s free for all. Belsky concluded his thoughts on the subject by stating that nothing in Adobes Cloud has ever been stored for the use of generative AI training, but that the company plans to be very specific about this in its future terms and policies so that there is no ambiguity. on this point. Watch the full Cornell Tech @Bloomberg interview: The Cornell Tech @ Bloomberg Speaker Series is hosted by Bloomberg Television’s Scarlet Fu and Bloomberg QuickTake in partnership with Bloomberg, Cornell Tech and Tech:NYC. Jess Campitiello is a Digital Communications Specialist at Cornell Tech.

