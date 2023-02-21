Radical Intuition by Ming Smith – ArtReview





A new exhibition of photographs at MoMA in New York oscillates between humor and restraint Clouds roll across a sky beleaguered by bands of shadow and light in a picture that hangs in the back corner of the one-room gallery. Ming Smith’s intimate scale black and white print, one of 52 on display in museums Projects strand, seduces with a feeling of depth and movement. His title, James Baldwin in Sun Setting Over Harlem, New York (1979), alludes to one of the many artistic luminaries Smith photographed during his 50-year career, which began at the Kamoinge studio during the Black Arts Movement, and which sparked renewed interest during the current decade. Look closely and Baldwin’s round eyes and three-quarter profile emerge from the overcast sky, not once but eight times. The weird effect of this multiple exposure is weird enough to make you laugh out loud. Uterus, 1992, gelatin silver print, 40.6 x 50.8 cm. Courtesy of the artist Smith’s work oscillates between humor and restraint. She often shoots in low light, fusing the conventions of abstract and documentary photography to create blurry, layered subjects, which in turn tell us something about herself. Woman in the kitchen (1991) shows the interior of a kitchen-dining room, with a serving hatch that overlooks the café-bar, where a woman is smoking a cigarette. The woman in the kitchen is Smith with her camera. Even in this straight shot, there’s a sense of doubling up between character and character, with the latter being the focus. Again, in Uterus (1992), David Murray, then husband of Smith, and their son take combat poses in front of the pyramid of Gizeh. What at first appears to be traces of their hand gestures captured with long exposure turn out to be the folds of Smith’s white scarf and sleeve, a self-portrait superimposed on the scene. The window overlooking Wheatland Street was my first dream location, 1979, UV print on dibond, 101.6 x 152.4 cm. Courtesy of the artist Smith has, in interviews, called herself shy, a loner, especially when she was starting out as a photographer, dividing her time between modeling jobs to support herself and fiery criticism at the Kamoinge studio with Anthony Barboza and Louis. draper. But his images aren’t exactly timid. They manifest a radical intuition, an assertion of personal preference. Even in his most subtle impressions, the artist insinuates his world-shaping presence. Projects: Ming Smith at the MoMA in New York, until May 29

