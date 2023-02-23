Weekly Planetary Picks | Culture & Leisure

Wednesday February 22
1) Travis Fisher is at the piano during a happy hour chamber music concert at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery tonight from 5-6 p.m. There are no admission fees.
2) Members of the Telluride Rotary Club gather for happy hour tonight from 5:45-7 p.m. at The Black Iron in Mountain Village.
3) Mark your calendar: There are a few tickets left for the Telluride AIDS Benefit Sneak Peak Fashion Show on Thursday and Friday’s Fashion Gala at the Telluride Conference Center (Saturday’s gala is sold out). Buy your tickets at tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
Thursday February 23
1) The Telluride Gold Kings play tonight at the Sheridans Historic Bar from 6-8 p.m.
2) More live music: The Sheridan Opera House presents An Evening with Martin Sexton at 8 p.m. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets.
3) The Telluride AIDS Benefit “Sneak Peak” Fashion Show takes place tonight at the Telluride Conference Center at 7 p.m. tellurideaidsbenefit.org for tickets.
Friday February 24
1) The Sheridan Opera House presents An Evening with John Oates tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets are at sheridanoperahouse.com.
2) The Telluride AIDS Benefit Gala Fashion Show takes place tonight at the Telluride Conference Center at 7 p.m. tellurideaidsbenefit.org for tickets
3) The Augustus Band performs tonight at the historic Sherbino Theater in Ridgway; SmutDolly is the opener. Show time is 8 p.m.; buy tickets at sherbino.org.
Saturday February 25
1) Telluride Gay Ski Week starts today and runs through March 4th. For a full overview of events, visit telluridegayski.com.
2) Listen to free live music today and tomorrow (perhaps with your drink of choice) at Altezza, Peaks Lodge, 4-7pm
3) Mind Blown Magic Show: Telluride constantly wows crowds (visit TripAdvisor.com to see the notes). Catch it at Peaks Resort and Spa tonight at 7:30 p.m.
4) The Telluride AIDS Benefit Fashion Gala is sold out Saturday night, but you can be added to the waitlist for tonight’s Afterparty at the Sheridan Opera House, featuring DJ James Patterson, starting at 10:30 p.m. Visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org register.
Sunday February 26
1) Do you have a craving for Thin Mints? Its Girl Scout Cookie time! Pick up a box or two at Heritage Plaza this afternoon from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
2) The InFamous Stringdusters are in concert tonight and tomorrow at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m. sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets.
2) Telluride Gay Ski Week is just getting started! See the list of events at telluridegayski.com.
3) AA meetings are held seven days a week at Christ Church in downtown Telluride. Today’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Check the calendar on the front page of the Telluride Daily Planet for additional meeting times.
monday 27 february
1) Shop the TAB sample sale today at Ah Haa School of the Arts, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2) The movies ‘Close’ and ‘A Man Called Otto’ play nightly at the Nugget Theater. until Thursday. Visit nuggettheatre.com for show times.
3) The InFamous Stringdusters perform tonight at the Sheridan Opera House at 8:00 p.m. (this is the second night of a two-night run). Visit sheridanoperahouse.com to buy tickets.
tuesday february 28
1) The Sheridan SHOW Bar is hosting a TAB Designer Trunk Show today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2) For the future: The group Dopapod is in concert tomorrow night at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.
3) The “mostly true” account of Wesley Powell’s Colorado River expedition by the Telluride Theater, “Men On Boats,” opens at the Black Box Theater at the Palm Thursday at 7 p.m. The production is suitable for ages 13 and up; buy tickets at telluridetheatre.org.