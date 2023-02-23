Weekly Planetary Picks | Culture & Leisure





Wednesday February 22 1) Travis Fisher is at the piano during a happy hour chamber music concert at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery tonight from 5-6 p.m. There are no admission fees. 2) Members of the Telluride Rotary Club gather for happy hour tonight from 5:45-7 p.m. at The Black Iron in Mountain Village. 3) Mark your calendar: There are a few tickets left for the Telluride AIDS Benefit Sneak Peak Fashion Show on Thursday and Friday’s Fashion Gala at the Telluride Conference Center (Saturday’s gala is sold out). Buy your tickets at tellurideaidsbenefit.org. Thursday February 23 1) The Telluride Gold Kings play tonight at the Sheridans Historic Bar from 6-8 p.m. 2) More live music: The Sheridan Opera House presents An Evening with Martin Sexton at 8 p.m. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets. 3) The Telluride AIDS Benefit “Sneak Peak” Fashion Show takes place tonight at the Telluride Conference Center at 7 p.m. tellurideaidsbenefit.org for tickets. Friday February 24 1) The Sheridan Opera House presents An Evening with John Oates tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets are at sheridanoperahouse.com. 2) The Telluride AIDS Benefit Gala Fashion Show takes place tonight at the Telluride Conference Center at 7 p.m. tellurideaidsbenefit.org for tickets 3) The Augustus Band performs tonight at the historic Sherbino Theater in Ridgway; SmutDolly is the opener. Show time is 8 p.m.; buy tickets at sherbino.org. Saturday February 25 1) Telluride Gay Ski Week starts today and runs through March 4th. For a full overview of events, visit telluridegayski.com. 2) Listen to free live music today and tomorrow (perhaps with your drink of choice) at Altezza, Peaks Lodge, 4-7pm 3) Mind Blown Magic Show: Telluride constantly wows crowds (visit TripAdvisor.com to see the notes). Catch it at Peaks Resort and Spa tonight at 7:30 p.m. 4) The Telluride AIDS Benefit Fashion Gala is sold out Saturday night, but you can be added to the waitlist for tonight’s Afterparty at the Sheridan Opera House, featuring DJ James Patterson, starting at 10:30 p.m. Visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org register. Sunday February 26 1) Do you have a craving for Thin Mints? Its Girl Scout Cookie time! Pick up a box or two at Heritage Plaza this afternoon from 2:30-4:30 p.m. 2) The InFamous Stringdusters are in concert tonight and tomorrow at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m. sheridanoperahouse.com for tickets. 2) Telluride Gay Ski Week is just getting started! See the list of events at telluridegayski.com. 3) AA meetings are held seven days a week at Christ Church in downtown Telluride. Today’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Check the calendar on the front page of the Telluride Daily Planet for additional meeting times. monday 27 february 1) Shop the TAB sample sale today at Ah Haa School of the Arts, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2) The movies ‘Close’ and ‘A Man Called Otto’ play nightly at the Nugget Theater. until Thursday. Visit nuggettheatre.com for show times. 3) The InFamous Stringdusters perform tonight at the Sheridan Opera House at 8:00 p.m. (this is the second night of a two-night run). Visit sheridanoperahouse.com to buy tickets. tuesday february 28 1) The Sheridan SHOW Bar is hosting a TAB Designer Trunk Show today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2) For the future: The group Dopapod is in concert tomorrow night at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m. 3) The “mostly true” account of Wesley Powell’s Colorado River expedition by the Telluride Theater, “Men On Boats,” opens at the Black Box Theater at the Palm Thursday at 7 p.m. The production is suitable for ages 13 and up; buy tickets at telluridetheatre.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telluridenews.com/arts_and_entertainment/article_1f197ca2-b2fc-11ed-87af-bb43ab7095a7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos