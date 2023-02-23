‘Meyebela’ daily soap to spice up the fun quotient







Chandni decides to return the ornament to its rightful owner, i.e. Mou. She (Chandni) had received the ornament from Nirjhar Bithika’s mother as a token of love when she was supposed to marry him. Bithika also loves Chandni and can realize the emotional trauma she (Chandni) is going through. Things take a critical turn when Nirjhar goes to drop Chandni at home and she falls ill on the way. Her family awaits Nirjhar’s return so the wedding rituals can begin. Bengali daily soap opera Meyebela marks the return to television of senior entertainer Roopa Ganguly. She has been busy with her political commitments for some time and has kept herself out of the spotlight. The Bengali daily soap opera has a female-centric story that revolves around Bithika, a housewife who dedicated her life to the welfare of her family and remained mostly on the outskirts of her home. Although an easily relatable story and performance from the cast managed to strike a chord with the audience, the creators aren’t shy about adding more drama to the ongoing track. The current track progresses with the marriage proposed by Nirjhar and Mous. As wedding rituals are in full swing, all is not well in Nirjhar’s life. He is in love with Chandni, but due to unavoidable circumstances, he has to marry the female protagonist Mou. And this triangular love story is about to add some high-tension drama into the wedding track.Chandni decides to return the ornament to its rightful owner, i.e. Mou. She (Chandni) had received the ornament from Nirjhar Bithika’s mother as a token of love when she was supposed to marry him. Bithika also loves Chandni and can realize the emotional trauma she (Chandni) is going through. Things take a critical turn when Nirjhar goes to drop Chandni at home and she falls ill on the way. Her family awaits Nirjhar’s return so the wedding rituals can begin. With this track, there is no doubt that the next episode of Meyebela will be a major drama. It will also be interesting to see how the new twist helps the show in terms of TRPs.

In the recently launched daily soap opera, Swikriti plays the character of Mous while Arpan Ghoshal tries out the character of Nirjhars. Debaparna Paul Chowdhury, meanwhile, plays the character of Chandnis.

