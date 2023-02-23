Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Entertainment
Patton Oswalt: The everyday dance that animates his comedy
The acclaimed comedian and actor, who draws inspiration from ever-changing experiences, brings Vancouver’s annual Just for Laughs to a close
Content of the article
JFL Vancouver: Patton Oswalt
Advertisement 2
Content of the article
When: February 25, 7 p.m.
Content of the article
Or: Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver.
Tickets and info: jflvancouver.com
No matter how many IMDB entries it has over 200 Patton Oswalt always returns to his first love.
Acting is what got me into dancing, so that’s what I’m always going to do,” Oswalt said in a recent phone call from Los Angeles.
His comedy that brings Oswalt to the Queen Elizabeth Theater stage on February 25 (7 p.m.) as part of this year Vancouver Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.
I love JFL shows, and I haven’t been to Vancouver in a long time, so I just wanted to go, said Oswalt, who has a handful of Netflix specials under his belt.
Like many comedians, Oswalt works his act in small rooms near his home. He says LA these days offers a lot of options when it comes to getting stage time.
Advertisement 3
Content of the article
I get into small clubs and present venues around Los Angeles. It’s a really good time for smaller venues where you can do short sets and work on stuff in front of a crowd, Oswalt said.
You want to do new things all the time.
As for what he has in mind, well, he can’t be precise, but he can narrow it down to one thing himself.
Advertisement 4
Content of the article
What I’m going through right now is what I’m talking about. That’s all that happens in my life. It changes and changes constantly. Aging is always part of it. Life in general. Being a dad and raising a child. It’s all about it, said Oswalt, co-writer of the Minor Threats comic book series. Whatever happens in my life is what fuels the comedy.
So maybe his recent Celebrity Jeopardy run to the finals will make the set list.
On February 2, Oswalt lost the championship by just a dollar to actor Ike Barinholtz. His second place earned a quarter of a million dollars for the charity Alices Kids.
I watch Jeopardy a lot. It’s a show I enjoy. The way to prepare is you just have to get there and learn to adapt really quickly to hit the buzzer fast enough. You must be able to buzz. It really comes down to a split second, said Oswalt, who at the time of this interview had just won his Jeopardy semi-final. You do a few practical things, so you get a feel for the buzzer, how you’re holding it, and how you’re standing, but not really. They just assume you know the game. Here we go.
Advertisement 5
Content of the article
The nerve-wracking thing is that there are certain questions, if you looked at home you would totally buzz and say the answer, but you keep guessing yourself because you’re like, Oh my God, wait, that can’t be that simple. It’s a big part of the nerves.
There was a relearning to go with my instinct.
While Oswalt is hitting the clubs and doing comedy sets, he is also working on his other acting work.
While he doesn’t say what the new projects are, he does confirm that he has a simple formula when it comes to picking jobs.
Just whatever is going to interest me at that time and whatever is going to be fun. I’m in it for the money and the trivia, so if it’s going to get me the money and the trivia, then I’m in it, Oswalt said.
Oswalt’s notable television credits include King of Queens TV, Parks and Rec, Veep, and most recently a co-starring role on AP Bio. His film career includes last year’s independent film I Love My Dad and of course his voiceover work is deep and includes the voice of Matthew the crow in The Sandman and of course Remy the rat who dreams of being a chef in the animated blockbuster Ratatouille. This character received a nod in this year’s film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The top Oscar nominee parodied Ratatouilles’ furry foodie with an animatronic raccoon influencing the chef named Raccoonie.
Advertising 6
Content of the article
Oh, that was so cool, Oswalt said of the reference. I liked it.
Oswalt plans to do a full comedy tour next fall, and with that comes traveling and that means all kinds of people, people he says who mostly remind him that things aren’t as bad as they can appear.
It helps when you’re traveling and see that the Internet and Twitter aren’t the world, Oswalt said. It’s good when you can see people one-on-one. That’s not how they act online.
Advertising 7
Content of the article
Speaking of online, Oswalt is outspoken and shows his stripes on Twitter, but that engagement doesn’t mean he’s uncritical.
It wasn’t so great before Elon took over, Oswalt said when asked about the big billionaire movement. They were basically about the money and the number of followers. There was no moral there. You had to force them to have some sort of empathy or morality, so the fact that there’s an openly soulless, hopelessly unfunny person leading it in a weird way highlights what’s wrong even more .
But again, like I said, Twitter isn’t the world, so yeah, the comments have gotten worse over the past few months, but I never cared to start, so I’m fine.
During this time of online attacks and cancel culture, comedians have been noted targets and the conversation about censorship prospects to avoid offense has been widespread, but it’s one in which Oswalt says that he does not adhere. He says the way to steer clear of the often fabricated outrage that metastasizes so quickly online is to do your job well.
Advertising 8
Content of the article
You can say whatever you want as long as you find a smart way to say it, Oswalt said. I think a lot of people who are under fire are just not smart. Its all shock value. That’s always been the fun of comedy, you’re told what you can’t say, then you find a cool way around it. Some restrictions create even more devious and brilliant jokes.
-
Sarah Silverman tops list at Vancouver’s Just For Laughs comedy festival
-
Squeaky Comedy: Life’s Most Embarrassing Moments Streamed, Unspared, on Poor Lil Thing
-
Now listen to this: Announcement of Vancouver Blues Around Town 2023 concerts
More news, less ads: Our in-depth journalism is possible thanks to the support of our subscribers. For just $3.50 a week, you can get unlimited, lightweight access to the Vancouver Sun, The Province, National Post and 13 other Canadian news sites. Support us by subscribing today: The Vancouver Sun | Province.
|
Sources
2/ https://vancouversun.com/entertainment/festivals/dance-of-daily-life-drives-patton-oswalt-comedy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]nternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively yet civil discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour to be moderated before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We’ve enabled email notifications, you’ll now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there’s an update to a comment thread you follow, or if a user follows you comments. See our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the conversation