Patton Oswalt: The everyday dance that animates his comedy

The acclaimed comedian and actor, who draws inspiration from ever-changing experiences, brings Vancouver’s annual Just for Laughs to a close Photo by Joseph El-Hage

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.

Content of the article JFL Vancouver: Patton Oswalt

Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

SIGN UP TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access items from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional items per month

Receive email updates from your favorite authors

Content of the article When: February 25, 7 p.m.

Start your day with a roundup of BC-focused news and views delivered straight to your inbox at 7 a.m., Monday through Friday. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Sunrise presented by Vancouver Sun will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again

Content of the article Or: Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver. Tickets and info: jflvancouver.com No matter how many IMDB entries it has over 200 Patton Oswalt always returns to his first love. Acting is what got me into dancing, so that’s what I’m always going to do,” Oswalt said in a recent phone call from Los Angeles. His comedy that brings Oswalt to the Queen Elizabeth Theater stage on February 25 (7 p.m.) as part of this year Vancouver Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. I love JFL shows, and I haven’t been to Vancouver in a long time, so I just wanted to go, said Oswalt, who has a handful of Netflix specials under his belt. Like many comedians, Oswalt works his act in small rooms near his home. He says LA these days offers a lot of options when it comes to getting stage time.

Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article I get into small clubs and present venues around Los Angeles. It’s a really good time for smaller venues where you can do short sets and work on stuff in front of a crowd, Oswalt said. You want to do new things all the time. As for what he has in mind, well, he can’t be precise, but he can narrow it down to one thing himself.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article What I’m going through right now is what I’m talking about. That’s all that happens in my life. It changes and changes constantly. Aging is always part of it. Life in general. Being a dad and raising a child. It’s all about it, said Oswalt, co-writer of the Minor Threats comic book series. Whatever happens in my life is what fuels the comedy. So maybe his recent Celebrity Jeopardy run to the finals will make the set list. On February 2, Oswalt lost the championship by just a dollar to actor Ike Barinholtz. His second place earned a quarter of a million dollars for the charity Alices Kids. I watch Jeopardy a lot. It’s a show I enjoy. The way to prepare is you just have to get there and learn to adapt really quickly to hit the buzzer fast enough. You must be able to buzz. It really comes down to a split second, said Oswalt, who at the time of this interview had just won his Jeopardy semi-final. You do a few practical things, so you get a feel for the buzzer, how you’re holding it, and how you’re standing, but not really. They just assume you know the game. Here we go.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Photo by Joseph El-Hage The nerve-wracking thing is that there are certain questions, if you looked at home you would totally buzz and say the answer, but you keep guessing yourself because you’re like, Oh my God, wait, that can’t be that simple. It’s a big part of the nerves. There was a relearning to go with my instinct. While Oswalt is hitting the clubs and doing comedy sets, he is also working on his other acting work. While he doesn’t say what the new projects are, he does confirm that he has a simple formula when it comes to picking jobs. Just whatever is going to interest me at that time and whatever is going to be fun. I’m in it for the money and the trivia, so if it’s going to get me the money and the trivia, then I’m in it, Oswalt said. Oswalt’s notable television credits include King of Queens TV, Parks and Rec, Veep, and most recently a co-starring role on AP Bio. His film career includes last year’s independent film I Love My Dad and of course his voiceover work is deep and includes the voice of Matthew the crow in The Sandman and of course Remy the rat who dreams of being a chef in the animated blockbuster Ratatouille. This character received a nod in this year’s film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The top Oscar nominee parodied Ratatouilles’ furry foodie with an animatronic raccoon influencing the chef named Raccoonie.

Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Oh, that was so cool, Oswalt said of the reference. I liked it. Oswalt plans to do a full comedy tour next fall, and with that comes traveling and that means all kinds of people, people he says who mostly remind him that things aren’t as bad as they can appear. It helps when you’re traveling and see that the Internet and Twitter aren’t the world, Oswalt said. It’s good when you can see people one-on-one. That’s not how they act online. We apologize, but this video failed to load. Play video

Advertising 7 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Speaking of online, Oswalt is outspoken and shows his stripes on Twitter, but that engagement doesn’t mean he’s uncritical. It wasn’t so great before Elon took over, Oswalt said when asked about the big billionaire movement. They were basically about the money and the number of followers. There was no moral there. You had to force them to have some sort of empathy or morality, so the fact that there’s an openly soulless, hopelessly unfunny person leading it in a weird way highlights what’s wrong even more . But again, like I said, Twitter isn’t the world, so yeah, the comments have gotten worse over the past few months, but I never cared to start, so I’m fine. During this time of online attacks and cancel culture, comedians have been noted targets and the conversation about censorship prospects to avoid offense has been widespread, but it’s one in which Oswalt says that he does not adhere. He says the way to steer clear of the often fabricated outrage that metastasizes so quickly online is to do your job well.

Advertising 8 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article You can say whatever you want as long as you find a smart way to say it, Oswalt said. I think a lot of people who are under fire are just not smart. Its all shock value. That’s always been the fun of comedy, you’re told what you can’t say, then you find a cool way around it. Some restrictions create even more devious and brilliant jokes. [email protected] twitter.com/dana_gee Sarah Silverman tops list at Vancouver’s Just For Laughs comedy festival Squeaky Comedy: Life’s Most Embarrassing Moments Streamed, Unspared, on Poor Lil Thing Now listen to this: Announcement of Vancouver Blues Around Town 2023 concerts More news, less ads: Our in-depth journalism is possible thanks to the support of our subscribers. For just $3.50 a week, you can get unlimited, lightweight access to the Vancouver Sun, The Province, National Post and 13 other Canadian news sites. Support us by subscribing today: The Vancouver Sun | Province.

Share this article on your social network