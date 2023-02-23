Folk-pop-rock band Caamp will perform a summer show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on July 17





Embrace those in-between days through music when Caamp arrives at The Amp on July 17.

Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy Photo The folk-pop-rock group Caamp began when Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall were attending Ohio University, playing at local coffee shops, and becoming increasingly engaged in their after-school project. Later adding bassist Matt Vinson and keyboardist Joseph Kavalec, Caamp was born. From performing in coffeehouses in the early 2010s to being named to the Billboards Emerging Artists chart in 2019, Caamp has released four studio albums over the years, in addition to tours and festival appearances such as Austin City Limits Music. Festival. On Monday, July 17, Caamp heads to the Colorado Rockies for a performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail at 7 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.). Tickets are $59 for general admission lawn seating, $79-$89 for reserved pavilion seating, and go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Visit grfavail.com/caamp for tickets and more information. On their earthy and jubilant new album, the band from Columbus, Ohio examines those in-between days that make up a life not the best or the most eventful, certainly not the worst or the most tragic, but those full of small pleasures and forgotten disappointments. . Meier, the band’s vocalist and primary songwriter, came up with the phrase Lavender Days to both be the name of the new album and describe the band. Support local journalism Give It’s nostalgic, he says. It may remind you of your grandmother’s perfume or perhaps your mother’s car air freshener. It can conjure up all those incredible memories and transport you to those in-between days, which I think everyone remembers with more clarity than the big events. Also performing on late night TV shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Caamp has amassed over a billion streams worldwide as well as multiple #1 songs on AAA radio. For more information, visit GRFAVail.com/caamp .

