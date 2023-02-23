



DETROIT, February 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — regress a leading supplier of national plot data in United States launched its latest product of Improved property as an add-on solution to their nationwide parcel data, providing the most up-to-date ownership information available with daily delivery of records. Transparency on ownership changes is essential for gaining insight into economic trends, indicators of economic activity, the need for action by various users, and more. For these reasons, the Regrid team is committed to providing daily records of ownership changes for use cases that absolutely need this level of timeliness. The Enhanced Ownership dataset is an improvement in both timeliness and depth of information on top of the ownership data their base parcel data already contains. “Knowledge of ownership, including ownership changes, is essential to understanding a property or place”, says the CEO of Regrid, Jerry Paffendorf. “The increased frequency of property updates is a great addition to our base dataset, and we’re very excited to be working with our friends at ATTOM to deliver it.” Regrid has partnered with ATTOM to create this enhanced product. “Our mission at ATTOM has always been to increase real estate transparency and improve decision-making across various industries,” said Sean MooneyVP Product at ATTOM. “By partnering with Regrid and using ATTOM’s robust property data, which provides improved timeliness, coverage, completeness and standardization of property data, users can streamline decision-making and gain insights more in-depth on a property.” For use cases that rely on the latest and most comprehensive ownership data, Regrid’s Enhanced Ownership parcel data add-on solution includes multiple owner names (shared ownership), mailing addresses, and ownership information , corresponding to the plot level with the unique universal parcel of Regrid IdeededD . This new solution enables users in real estate, 5G broadband planning, energy and utility infrastructure management and planning, and even contribute to advanced growth models to name a few. a few use cases for this insightful content. Please join Regrid’s data experts, sahana murthy product manager and Mathieu Karliproduct manager on March 1, 2023 To 2:00 PM EST to get an overview of this data and the story behind why Regrid is making this valuable dataset available to the market. Register for the live event or to watch the recording here . About Regrid: Regrid is an industry-leading real estate and geolocation data company, serving a range of industries that need plots of land and spatial data to scale , including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics and government. Learn more about Regrid and its products at regrid.com The Regrid team can be reached at [email protected] About ATTOM: ATTOM provides superior real estate data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. Multi-source ATTOM property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental hazard, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for over 155 million residential and commercial properties in the United States covering 99% of the population from the country. A rigorous data management process comprising more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, giving each property record a unique and persistent identifier, the ATTOM identifier. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse powers innovation across multiple industries, including mortgages, real estate, insurance, marketing, government, and more, with flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licensing, real estate data APIs, real estate market trends, real estate browser and more. We also introduce you to our latest innovative solution, which provides immediate access and streamlines the management of ATTOM Cloud data. Contact:

[email protected] SOURCE Grid

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regrid-launches-daily-delivery-of-enhanced-ownership-with-their-nationwide-parcel-data-301750227.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

