Elizabeth Banks remembers that Ray Liotta had “laughed” a few days before his death | Entertainment





Elizabeth Banks recalled Ray Liotta “laughing” and “so happy” days before his death. The ‘Cocaine Bear’ filmmaker worked with the late actor on what turned out to be his last finale shortly before he died in his sleep at the age of 67 in May 2022, and he came to re-record audio earlier that month. She told Entertainment Tonight: “He came for ADR eight days before he passed, actually, and he loved it. “He was so happy. He was laughing. It was just delicious.” The action-horror comedy is loosely based on true events from 1985 and tells the story of a black bear who goes on a rampage after consuming a duffel bag full of cocaine. The body count rises as an eclectic group of drug dealers, tourists and locals try to survive amid the chaos in rural Georgia. Although Liotta didn’t see the finished film, he was able to watch his own scenes and “saw the bear”, which was created entirely with CGI. Elizabeth added: “He never saw the final film, but he saw all of his scenes. “And he saw the bear, which is the biggest thing, because the poor guy like everyone else had to play with, you know, a guy in a black suit and a stuntman and just hope it looked cool .” The ‘Field of Dreams’ actor’s fiancé Jacy Nittolo paid a heartfelt tribute to the star following his passing. Jacy – who got engaged to the movie star in December 2020 – wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “My life for the past two years has been nothing short of magical. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will treasure in my heart forever. We laughed every day and were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t have each other. get tired of each other. “The kind of true love you dream of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out I’ve ever known, and even that’s an understatement. (sic)”

