PENN Entertainment now owns 100% of Barstool Sports





PENN Entertainment Inc. has completed the previously announced acquisition of Barstool Sports Inc., securing the remaining stake in Barstool Sports for an estimated $388 million. In January 2020, Wyomissing-based PENN Entertainment, then known as Penn National Gaming Inc., acquired a 36% stake in Barstool for $163 million, following the two companies announcing an exclusive partnership between sports betting and iCasino. This initial agreement provided for the ability for PENN to establish full control and ownership of Barstool Sports. Barstool is a proven and powerful media brand with an authentic voice and a large, loyal following that provides us with a solid top funnel for new customer acquisition and organic cross-selling opportunities in our growing interactive division, Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment, said in a February 17 statement fully welcoming Barstool Sports to PENN Entertainment. Barstool, combined with theScores’ reach and a highly engaged user base, creates a massive digital footprint and ecosystem that will serve to propel Barstool Sportsbook and our uniquely integrated media and games business, Snowden said. The closing of the acquisition marks a significant milestone for Barstool Sports, according to the release. Founded by David Portnoy in 2003 as a free sports and gambling newspaper, Barstool Sports has since grown into a company with over 200 million followers. The company creates and delivers sports and comedy content through its network of 100+ shows and 90+ personality content including podcasts, videos, social media, live events, pay-per-view and commercial activity in full growth. Since beginning its relationship with Barstool in 2020, PENN has developed an omnichannel strategy that leverages Barstools’ well-known brand and personalities, the statement said. PENN has launched retail branded sportsbooks at its properties across the country, with Barstool Sportsbook growing to become a leading online betting platform in 15 states. Barstool Sports is bigger than ever and has become more than I ever dreamed of, Portnoy said in a statement. I’m very grateful to the Barstool team and the Stoolies who were there. I look forward to this next chapter with PENN. Since PENN first invested in the business, Barstool Sports has grown its viewership by 194%; recorded total podcast downloads of 1.6 billion; 160% increase in sales; has posted more than 875,000 videos on social media totaling more than 128 billion video views, according to the statement. Additionally, Barstool sold over 5 million units which included apparel, licensed merchandise and accessories by combining a direct-to-consumer approach with brand marketing at outlets across the country. This is a huge moment for Barstool Sports that has been made possible by a lot of people and a lot of courage, Erika Ayers, CEO of Barstool Sports, said in the release. Our goal has always been to create relevant and entertaining content for our fans and to deliver strong results to our partners. It is exciting to see this vision recognized and to be able to implement it within PENN. We have the best fanbase on the planet and we can’t wait to do even more for them with PENN’s support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/2023/02/22/penn-entertainment-now-owns-100-of-barstool-sports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos