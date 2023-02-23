Why Shelley Duvall disappeared from Hollywood for 20 years





‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall has revealed the heartbreaking reason she walked away from Hollywood: her family. The actress, 73, moved back to Texas in 2002 after her brother was diagnosed with spinal cancer and acting roles began to dry up. “It’s the longest sabbatical I’ve ever taken, but it was for really important reasons to reconnect with my family,” she said. tell people who described her as “sharp, down to earth, a little eccentric and sometimes emotional” in an interview published on Wednesday. Duvall started acting after being discovered by legendary director Robert Altman who cast her in the 1970 dark comedy “Brewster McCloud.” Altman’s other films followed, including “McCabe & Mrs. Miller,” “Thieves Like Us,” “Nashville” and “3 Women,” which won her a Cannes Film Festival award for Best Actress. Duvall appeared in many Robert Altman films. 20thCentFox/courtesy Everett Collection She then played a memorable role in Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall” and even hosted “SNL.” In the 1980s, Duvall won acclaim for her role alongside Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s horror film “The Shining” and played Olive Oyl in the live-action version of “Popeye.” But when work began to falter, Duvall made the decision to return to Texas and keep a low public profile. Duvall’s most famous role is Wendy Torrance in “The Shining.” Courtesy of Everett Collection

Duvall starred alongside Jack Nicholson in “The Shining.” Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Advertisement She did, however, make a brief return during a 2016 appearance on “Dr. Phil,” which was criticized for exploiting Duvall’s fragile mental state. During the interview, Duvall insisted that his “Popeye” co-star Robin Williams, who died by suicide two years earlierwas still alive and shapeshifting. Duvall starred alongside Robin Williams in “Popeye.” Paramount/Courtesy of Everett Collection She also proclaimed in one of her most lucid moments, I have to get rid of the Bermuda Triangle because I don’t want a hairy chest. I am not a Chia Pet. In 2021, she slammed Dr Phil for allegedly taking advantage of her mental state at the time, tell the Hollywood Reporter“I found out the kind of person he is the hard way.” “The Forest Hills” marks Duvall’s first screen appearance in 20 years. Dreznick Goldberg Productions Now she’s back in an upcoming horror movie titled ‘The Forest Hills’ and is hopeful for her career. “[Jessica Tandy] won an Oscar at the age of 80. I can still win,” she noted with a laugh.

