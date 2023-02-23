How Richard Rushfields The Ankler Took Hollywood

Netflix is ​​far from a death spiral, but one of the biggest media stories of 2022 turned out to be the company’s superb subscriber stumble. The streamer has lost almost half of its market value and has become a potential acquisition target. I asked Rushfield if he felt vindicated. I want to jump up and down, he said, and scream I told you so every day.

Rushfield, 54, grew up in Pacific Palisades and attended the prestigious Crossroads School in Santa Monica, where he met future stars like Matthew Greenfield, Jay Sures, Brett Morgen, Jason Blumenthal, Maya Rudolph, And Jack Black. Rushfield’s younger sister, the television writer Alexandra Rushfield, was friends at Crossroads with Jenny Konner, who continued to show HBO Girls with Lena Dunham. At Hampshire College in western Massachusetts, Rushfield frequented punkX shows, Sonic Youth, Nirvana, Henry Rollins (he saw Black Flag in high school) and wrote a decidedly gothic thesis on the paintings of Jacques-Louis David de la French Revolution (Marat bleeding to death in a bathtub, etc.). After graduating, he followed the grunge-era playbook of hanging out with no plan. Then he landed an entry-level gig with the 92 Clinton campaign, sharing a small desk full of cigarettes with Noah Shachtman, now editor of Rolling stone. Even when we were kids, he was a figure from another era, Shachtman recalls. I had the impression that it came out of a Raymond Chandler novel.

After working as a field organizer for several other Democratic campaigns, Rushfield pursued a writing career. His first signature, a cover story for Angels magazine, spotlighted a comedy show featuring rising stars like David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, Patton Oswalt, Margaret Cho, And Jeanne Garofalo. (He became friends with a lot of those people.) I think it was two sentences and I got $25, Rushfield recalls. In 1998, he and his friend Adam Lef designed a To spy-charticle inspired by trend forecasting, The Intelligence Report, which caught the attention of Graydon Carter. He gave them a contract with that magazine, where the column appeared several times a year until 2010. (Rushfield also wrote a few articles for Vanity Fair.) In the mid-2000s, Rushfield was working as a web editor at Los Angeles Times, where a supervisor once told him that the only reason people wanted the online versions of articles was so they could print them out to read in the bathtub. He embraced the web, where he ended up spending the majority of his working life. In 2009, Rushfield left the Time to become Gawker’s West Coast Editor. He then wrote a book on american idol and made rounds of BuzzFeed, Yahoo and, finally, HitFix, of which he was editor before the site was acquired in 2016. The second half of my career was working on each website, basically, he told me.

The Ankler almost didn’t happen. After HitFix, Rushfield was accepted into the USC Rossier School of Education to pursue graduate studies in teaching. Around the same time, inspired by the success of The Information, Jessica Lessins subscription-based tech news publication, he started emailing a summary to a small group of friends, who started showing it to their friends, who then forwarded it to their friends. Before he knew it, he had an impressive cast list. It started to trickle down to the executive class very quickly, Rushfield told me. He decided against USC Rossier and put his eggs in The Ankler instead. It took me a while to get up the courage to put up a paywall, but I took that leap.

Rushfield first met Min at the Golden Globes about a decade ago, stuck at the kids’ table in the back, Min joked. An old People And In the style journalist and editor who became a media star in the mid-years as editor of We Weekly, Min was in the middle of his famous reinvention of Hollywood journalist, which she ran until 2017. In 2021, while Min was recovering from a brief stint at the train wreck that was Quibi, she and Rushfield began talking. The Ankler had caught my eye because people were passing it on to me, people who were quite experienced in the industry, she recalls. I thought entertainment was going through these crazy shakeups, both culturally and in business model, and nobody really owned that conversation. They made it official with a New York Times piece shortly before Christmas and entered the Y Combinator program several months later. In Silicon Valley terms, Min said, Richard would be the product.

The Ankler is no stranger to court. Penske Media, whose near-monopoly on major entertainment titles includes THR, Variety, Deadline, Billboard, And rolling stone, made a number of overtures until several weeks before Rushfield and Min announced their business relationship. (Variety put an offer on the table in 2019 to add The Ankler to its list of newsletters; later Penske Media boss Jay Pensk pursued an acquisition.) Additionally, Puck had conversations with Rushfield ahead of his own launch. Min and Rushfield then explored partnerships with Axios and Lessin, an early Ankler booster that welcomed Rushfield to the inaugural accelerator program The Informations. Anckler Medias’ decision to remain independent, even from investors, and to continue publishing on Substack, where they are part of a growing crop of full-fledged publications, reflected a desire to control our own destiny, as the Min said.

What does the fate of The Anklers look like? Min envisions a universe of bundled subscriptions and a push into international markets. The streaming story is that it hit the ceiling in the US before it was supposed to, she said. So everyone says, let’s try to make money elsewhere, aggressively looking at markets like Japan, India, Latin America, and that’s a great story. When I asked for a pie-in-the-sky target of paying subscribers, she didn’t flinch: one hundred thousand. If they manage to make it happen, that’s a lot of paying subscribers! it wouldn’t have been easy. I think they’ve got off to a great start, but there’s a tough road ahead,” said Lessin, one of the investors at Ankler Medias. It is a really long and difficult path.

In early 2018, Lessin welcomed Rushfield and the other members of The Informations accelerator first class to her home in San Francisco. Over dinner, she asked her guests to describe their five-year aspirations. When it was Rushfields’ turn, he says, what drew me to newsletters was the ability to really write something meaningful and be able to do your best. If, in five years, I could do it in a stable way, I would be delighted.

Here we are, five years later. I called Rushfield late at night as I was finishing this article and re-read his quote from the Lessins party. I couldn’t believe I was getting away with speaking so honestly and freely about this industry at the time, he said. I still can’t believe I got away with it.

