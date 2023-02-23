Mark Wahlberg: Faith is ‘not popular’ in Hollywood





“I don’t want to jam it down anyone’s throat, but I’m not denying my faith. It’s an even greater sin.”

Mark Wahlberg holds his holy ground. The ‘Father Stu’ actor reflected on the role religion has played in his life, especially as a Catholic in Hollywood. “[Faith] is everything, it gave me so much,” Wahlberg said on the “Today” show (via FoxNews). “God did not come to save the saints. He came to save sinners… We want to be better versions of ourselves, and focusing my faith has allowed me to do that. He continued: “It’s a balance. I don’t want to shove it down anyone’s throat, but I’m not denying my faith. It is an even greater sin. You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but, you know, I can’t deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people. I have friends from all walks of life and all types of faiths and religions, so you know, it’s also important to respect and honor them. Wahlberg credited the faith-based approach to discipline with setting his own career. Related Related “Once I started getting into movies and quitting music, I realized I needed a lot of discipline in my life,” he said. “And this discipline has allowed me so many other things. I want to share this with people. So whether it’s with fasting, detachment from other things, and just spending more time with God in prayer or in thoughtful reflection and those things are important. Wahlberg discussed fasting for Lent with the help of the prayer app Hallow, on which he is a guest speaker. “God knows the things He wants you to let go of,” the ‘Transformers’ star said. “We all know those things that make us feel guilty, don’t make us feel as good as we should. So being able to detach from those things and focus on good habits rather than bad habits is just challenging people to be better versions of themselves. Wahlberg previously pondered her own career choices, particularly with the porn industry epic “Boogie Nights,” in terms of religion. “I always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgives, because I’ve made bad choices in my past,” Wahlberg said in 2017. “‘Boogie Nights’ is up there at the top. from the list.” Wahlberg later clarified his comments, saying, “I was sitting in front of a couple thousand kids talking and trying to encourage them to come back to their faith, and I was just saying I just hope he has a sense of the word. humor because I may have made decisions that may not suit him. In 2022, Wahlberg explained that he’s only looking to take on projects that have “genuine substance and can help people,” like the biopic “Father Stu.” “I really want to focus on creating more, I wouldn’t necessarily say just religious content, but things that will help people,” the star said. “I hope this film will open a door not only for myself but for many other people in Hollywood to create more meaningful content.” Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

