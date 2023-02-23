The landscape reshaped by Battle to Be No. 4 – The Hollywood Reporter

The closing of CAA’s closely watched mega-deal for rival ICM last June and the fallout from the Writers Guild’s years-long clash with agencies over packaging fees and affiliated productions have reshaped the representation landscape. of Hollywood. With only three majors remaining – CAA, UTA and WME owned by Endeavor – there is now a race among midsize companies to become the de facto No. 4.

One of the companies considering expansion is A3 Artists Agency, which asked its outside attorney to send purchase inquiry letters to three of its rivals – Verve, APA and an undisclosed agency – in mid- January. A3 President Adam Bold said Verve, led by Bill Weinstein, rejected an offer to open talks (Verve had no comment), while APA President Jim Osbourne, said The Hollywood Reporter that “a sale to anyone, let alone A3, was never contemplated and simply wrong”.

Bold says he’s in talks with a third agency. “The big three have grown,” he says of the agency landscape. “To be competitive, the second level must evolve. I contacted several competitors in the space and expressed an interest in acquisition or merger. »

When Bold and a management team, CEO Robert Attermann and Chairman Brian Cho, bought the agency then known as Abrams Artists Agency from founder Harry Abrams in 2018, it had about 40 agents, a doorman said. A3’s word, adding that the agent complement is now around 84. For comparison, Verve has 52 agents and APA 170.

Bold declines to name the third agency A3 has contacted about an acquisition, but says he met for lunch with his management and exploratory talks are continuing. As to which agency it is, many potential targets – including Gersh, Paradigm, Kaplan Stahler, Buchwald, Innovative, Rothman Brecher, Culture Creative Entertainment and ad agency Coast to Coast – did not respond. THRrequest for comment.

Bold says the acquisition target would add to A3’s existing divisions – which include digital influencers, unscripted, TV/film literature, voiceover and Broadway – and touts the diversity of employees and customers of A3. His list includes Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Kim Joo-ryoung (squid game), Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian), singer/hyphen Lance Bass and former Writers Guild West president David A. Goodman. Bold says he expects to self-finance an acquisition unless the size of the deal is worth attracting investors.

But A3 is just one of many midsize companies jostling for position. On February 16, APA (which counts Yucaipa Companies magnate Ron Burkle among its investors) signed a strategic alliance with Europa Content, a literary and production label founded by Marc Gerald, aimed at expanding its intellectual property and rights options. media. An APA spokesperson said, “We have achieved our goal of being the best full-service alternative to the big three.” The business has become a notable landing spot for marquee stars – clients include Regina Hall, William H. Macy, John Cusack and Donnie Yen – looking to launch a second act.

And last September, Paradigm, founded by Sam Gores, bought three talent companies – Napoli Management, 3 Kings Entertainment and Two Twelve Management & Marketing – expanding its reach to TV news anchors and on-screen culinary stars. . (Billionaire Tom Gores, Sam’s brother, took a stake in the agency in 2020.)

Agencies’ business as a whole, and in particular the revenue models of the three or four largest agencies, came under scrutiny from the Writers Guild starting in 2018, when the guild reinforced its demands for an end to packaging and affiliate production by asking its members to part ways with their agents en masse. At least 7,000 writers have done so in support of the guild’s demand for a return to 10% commission business models.

Guild members maintained their solidarity in a campaign that separated them from agents who would normally find and/or negotiate their jobs and script sales. (That same solidarity could show up again this spring as the WGA’s negotiations with the studios approach ahead of the May 1 contract expiration and possible strike.)

The battle turned into complex litigation that at times seemed to favor the agencies. But the arrival of a global pandemic in 2020 dramatically weakened the big agency economy, and the fortresses began to crack, with the Writers Guild successfully signing small, then medium, and finally large agencies to its deal. desired agency. (WME and CAA had to divest their majority stakes in affiliated production companies to make a deal with the scribes.)

The spinoff not only turned ICM into an acquisition target – the $750 million CAA-ICM deal built a combined company of about 3,200 employees led by CAA’s Bryan Lourd, Richard Lovett and Kevin Huvane – but also meant that many writers who had been signed with bigger ones before walking agencies ended up moving to mid-size stores or boutiques while they waited for big companies to make deals with the guild – or because they were not welcome in their old big agency bunks. Some agents have also changed; at least 12 decamped from ICM to APA and others left for management companies like Range Media, which launched in 2020.

And as big as they are, even the big three have sought growth, to better compete and compete with the biggest studios as well as the giant tech companies that increasingly drive Hollywood. Endeavor, led by Ari Emanuel, went public in 2021 (after a failed attempt in 2019) and aggressively built a sports and entertainment conglomerate on top of the representation division led by WME and IMG.

Similarly, CAA’s majority owner, private equity firm TPG, went public in January 2022. Meanwhile, UTA, another big business, has also expanded, acquiring UK literary and arts agency Curtis Brown Group and literary agency Fletcher & Company and receiving a cash injection from Swedish private equity firm EQT to fuel growth. (UTA also suffered its first round of notable layoffs since 2020, revealing on Feb. 8 that it was cutting a single-digit percentage of a workforce totaling 2,000 employees.)

And the state of the entertainment industry itself should not be ignored. With streamers and studios in cost-cutting mode and the likelihood of a writers’ strike rising amid challenges for theater and linear TV, it’s become harder to be a salesperson. These macro shifts have led midsize agencies to explore mergers and acquisitions as a bulwark for stability in a turbulent business — and to find ways to sign new clients, and more.

