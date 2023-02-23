Ellen Barkin opens up about Hollywood misogyny and the Johnny Depp trial





Ellen Barkin Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images ) The truth is, I’m 68, says Ellen Barkin in a new interview with HuffPost. I do not care. I just got out of all my fucking. No wonder, then, that she’s bold enough to acknowledge her white privilege while declaring that she literally doesn’t identify as white when filling out paperwork. (I’m Jewish. I never called myself white. My grandmother taught me that.) It’s that kind of no-nonsense attitude that makes for a great celebrity profile, so needless to say, Barkin brings it. She’s adamant about misogyny and over-sexualization she was submissive in her career. She remembers hearing a producer say that she looks like a girl who could give you a disease, and having sea ​​of ​​love director Harold Becker literally [rip] my merkin, taking pubic hair with him on set. Working on TNT Animal Kingdom, Men used to come into my trailer and yell at me, Barkin shares. I was like, Wow, I hate these men. Most of them were like little boys. However, perhaps the most burning issue that Barkin speaks of is the Amber Heard lawsuit against Johnny Depp. His 2019 recorded deposition was presented in the 2022 court case, in which she testified who Depp was controlling, jealous and demanding during their romance in the 1990s. Now Barkin says she was proud to be identified by the lawyers in the case as someone who wouldn’t lie. I’ve never met Amber Heard in my life, but I know what I know about Johnny Depp. He never touched me, but I saw the violence, Barkin now says. I saw him strangle an AD [assistant director]. He threw a bottle of wine. But I didn’t feel at the time that [testifying] was an act of bravery. I felt that was just what you do. Barkin has more positive things to say about his experience with Poker face, which was more relaxed and safe in part because it was a more feminine environment. She really likes working on television, but I could live without the white dominatrix, cis, het, whatever, she says. I could do without all these men. Read the full interview here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.avclub.com/ellen-barkin-talks-misogyny-johnny-depp-trial-1850144574 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos