Wildcats look to close out home roster with win over Badgers





Daily archive photo by Aria Wozniak Junior forward Paige Mott attempts a whistleblower against Minnesota. Mott had 15 points against the Golden Gophers last Saturday.

Fresh off a dominating 76-62 home win over Minnesota, Northwestern looks to protect its home turf one last time on Thursday and sweep the season series against Wisconsin. While the Welsh-Ryan Arena hasn’t served as a home stronghold for the Wildcats (9-18, 2-14 Big Ten), coach Joe McKeown’s side are hoping to keep the momentum from their first win in home conference last Saturday and defeat the Badgers (9-19, 4-12 Big Ten). Wisconsin enters the contest after beating Rutgers 88-62 on Monday and looking to pick up where it left off to seal a fifth conference victory. Heading into the game, the Badgers are on the prowl, vying to split the series with NU. Buoyed by five double-digit scorers last time out, Wisconsin’s offense seemed to be firing on all cylinders, and the Cats must thwart the Badgers’ offense to avoid a possible shootout. Here are three takeaways as NU aim for a Senior Night victory over their Big Ten opponent.

Take away food :

1. The Big Ten Tournament seeds are in play

NU currently sit last in the conference standings with a 2-14 conference summary. The Badgers are two games up with a 4-12 record.

With two games left in the season, the Cats could catch opponent Cheese State with a win on Thursday. McKeown’s team — currently the 14th and final seed — could reach 12th in the Big Ten tournament — a dramatic turnaround for a team that has dropped its first nine conference games.

On the other hand, a Badger win would keep the Cats in the Big Ten basement. With a loss on Thursday, NU could only reach the No. 13 conference tournament seed if they win their final regular-season game at Nebraska on Sunday.

2. Can the Cats rely on Caileigh?

Sophomore forward Caileigh Walsh leads the team in points, averaging 12 points per game.

Walsh has game-changing potential but often disappears in contests due to lack of efficiency. The sophomore forward sinks shots at just 39.9% and hits from beyond the arc at a conversion rate of 27.6%.

However, Walsh seemed to turn the page last Saturday, knocking down a team-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting in the win over Minnesota. She used a multitude of post moves to create easy looks inside and didn’t try to force the action.

After the contest, Walsh said she put more emphasis on “upside down play” instead of taking low-percentage three-point looks.

If NU is to defeat Wisconsin for the second time this season, Walsh must maintain his dominant display against the Golden Gophers and continue to find high-percentage post shots.

3. The Cats’ best offense is still a good defense

Throughout the season, McKeown has emphasized how his team has a firm defensive mentality. For a team that consistently lost double-digit conference contests, it seemed spotty.

However, NU’s defensive prowess came to fruition in their game against Minnesota. McKeown’s team had 18 interceptions, with second-year guard Hailey Weaver racking up a career-high six. The Cats increased the pressure late in the first quarter and forced the Golden Gophers to 25 turnovers.

The Cats need to ramp up the pressure and turn steals into points to end their home campaign on a high. With the Badgers averaging 15.9 turnovers per game, expect NU to increase their defensive pressure and try to force their opponent into making mistakes.

