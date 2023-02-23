Joliet OKs Hollywood Casino Plans To Move Shaw Local





Joliet City Council on Tuesday approved plans for the development of the new Hollywood Casino Joliet at Rock Run Crossings. The city’s approval of the 15-acre flat means there could be at least two projects under construction this year at Rock Run Crossings. Last year, the city approved plans for a 570-unit apartment complex, which is expected to begin construction this year and would be located near the casino. Penn Entertainment said in October that it wanted to begin construction on the new casino by the end of this year when it announced its decision to move to Rock Run Crossings. The estimated cost of the project is $185 million. The casino and apartments fit into the multi-use development plan to create a place to live, work, shop and entertain in the 309-acre development located near the intersection of highways 55 and 80. Construction equipment moves along SE I-55 Frontage Road in October as preparatory work continues for the Rock Run Crossings development in Joliet.

(Gary Middendorf – [email protected]/Gary Middendorf) Developer Cullinan Properties described the project as a super-regional attraction because of its potential to draw people from Chicago to central Illinois at the location of the interstate crossing. The only other commercial project announced for the site, however, is a Regal Cinemas movie theatre. The theater was announced in 2019, but it’s not under construction, and Regals’ parent company went bankrupt last year. Ultimate plans for Rock Run Crossings include shops, restaurants, hotels, and office buildings none of which have been landed yet, although the casino is likely to have a hotel with it. The board on Tuesday approved preliminary, final and registration plans for the Hollywood Casino, clearing the way for construction without discussion. Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, in his State of the City address last week, however, highlighted the importance of the Rock Run Crossings site, saying he might have kept Hollywood Casino in Joliet. Joliet Mayor Bob ODekirk delivers his annual State of the City address on Wednesday, February 15. (Gary Middendorf [email protected]/Gary Middendorf) There was a serious attempt to get Hollywood to leave Joliet and move to other cities, ODekirk said. The state is building a new interchange on I-55 and Route 59 to provide more accessibility for the Rock Run Crossings development. Rock Run Crossings will give Hollywood Casino more visibility and accessibility than it currently has at its location relatively far from Route 6 in what is otherwise an industrial corridor of Joliet. The casino was opened on the site along the Des Plaines River at a time when Illinois casinos had to be in riverboats. Illinois now allows casinos out of the water. Penn Entertainment is also moving its Hollywood Casino Aurora off the Fox River downtown to another location in that city off Interstate 88.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/2023/02/22/joliet-oks-hollywood-casino-plans-to-relocate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos