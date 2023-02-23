Entertainment
No. 3 Northwestern aims to continue his hot streak this weekend at Marquette
More than a year ago, Northwestern took to the field at William V. Campbell Stadium to kick off their season against the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Champions hosted by Boston College.
Suffering a nine-point loss, the Wildcats were hoping for another chance to avenge their offensive slump and emerge victorious. NU hosted the Eagles last Thursday at Ryan Fieldhouse and returned the favor in a tense ending, beating Boston College 15-14 – courtesy of a last-minute goal from sophomore midfielder Emerson Bohlig. Now climbing the ranks, clinching a third-place finish in the IWLCA polls, the Cats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to continue their hot streak this weekend on the road.
Traveling to Milwaukee, NU prepares to fight Marquette on their fourth date. The Wildcats have strong potential to extend their winning streak with grad student and forward Izzy Scane bouncing back to her peak of the 2021 season. After NU’s home opener against Notre Dame last week, Scane tied his career high with a 10-goal performance.
Freshman midfielder Madison Taylor and second-year midfielder and defenseman Samantha White will also be the Cats’ best assets on the field. Here are three takeaways ahead of Thursday’s puck drop.
- Izzy Scane’s offensive prowess will play a key role in determining whether the Cats win or lose
Back after a season hiatus due to injury, Scane hasn’t missed a beat in recent games, making it known that the graduate forward is ready to claim her crown as, arguably, one of the best offensive players in Division I women’s lacrosse.
In three games, Scane leads the pack with 19 goals, moving at a faster pace than his start to the 2021 campaign. The fifth-year forward has led the team win after win, lifting NU to third in the polls this week.
While there’s little doubt that Scane will bring his A game to Thursday’s contest, if the Golden Eagles defense isolates him from the eight yard, the Cats could have immense problems on the offensive end.
The ability of the Scane Train to leave the station and cross the Marquette stop without any problems will play a crucial role in NU’s ability to secure a victory.
- Draw controls, draw controls, draw controls
Although NU beat their opponents in draw checks 56-47, inside the draw circle is one of the biggest challenges the Cats will face against the Golden Eagles. Last season, the team had midfielders Jill Girardi and Brennan Dwyer as point takers. With the graduation of these two players, the Wildcats were looking for someone to be their star in center field.
Heading into Thursday, the Cats need to make sure they control the inside-circle draw to rack up possessions. NU’s ability to win more possessions through game-winning draws will help the team have more opportunities on the attacking side of the pitch.
Midfielders White and Taylor will be key midfielders for the Cats to watch on the perimeter of the circle. The duo combined for a total of 38 draw checks in just three games.
Going into the game against Marquette, NU have to rely on them to rack up draw checks.
- The defense must become stronger inside the eight yards to reduce opposition goals
In the Cats’ last three games, they’ve scored a total of 48 goals, but also let a total of 44 goals slip by. Similar to the 2022 season, NU win games only by getting past their opponents, rather than hardening their defensive efforts and limiting opponents’ shots into the goal.
If the team is serious about securing a spot in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in May, the Cats need to work on strengthening their defensive unit now against programs like the Golden Eagles instead of expect to save time against a team like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Graduate student goaltender Molly Laliberty has made 28 saves so far this season, peaking with a .418 save percentage. Laliberty’s save ratio should be in top form on Thursday if NU are to come out on top against Marquette.
With all of those factors in play, the Cats will face Marquette on the road as they prepare for their busy conference schedule later this season.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @sswann301
Related stories:
— Lacrosse: Northwestern No. 5 stuns Boston College No. 3 15-14 in thrilling comeback
— Lacrosse: Izzy Scane’s 10-goal exploits lift No. 5 Northwestern over No. 14 Notre Dame
— Lacrosse: Northwestern’s 2022 recruiting class could be what lifts the team above its Final Four hill this spring
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/02/22/lateststories/lacrosse-what-to-watch-for-no-3-northwestern-aims-to-continue-hot-streak-this-weekend-at-marquette/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine