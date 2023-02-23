No. 3 Northwestern aims to continue his hot streak this weekend at Marquette

Graduate student forward Izzy Scane looks through the eight yards for a teammate. Scane scored four goals in the Northwesterns’ thrilling win over No. 4 Boston College.

More than a year ago, Northwestern took to the field at William V. Campbell Stadium to kick off their season against the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Champions hosted by Boston College.

Suffering a nine-point loss, the Wildcats were hoping for another chance to avenge their offensive slump and emerge victorious. NU hosted the Eagles last Thursday at Ryan Fieldhouse and returned the favor in a tense ending, beating Boston College 15-14 – courtesy of a last-minute goal from sophomore midfielder Emerson Bohlig. Now climbing the ranks, clinching a third-place finish in the IWLCA polls, the Cats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to continue their hot streak this weekend on the road.

Traveling to Milwaukee, NU prepares to fight Marquette on their fourth date. The Wildcats have strong potential to extend their winning streak with grad student and forward Izzy Scane bouncing back to her peak of the 2021 season. After NU’s home opener against Notre Dame last week, Scane tied his career high with a 10-goal performance.

Freshman midfielder Madison Taylor and second-year midfielder and defenseman Samantha White will also be the Cats’ best assets on the field. Here are three takeaways ahead of Thursday’s puck drop.

Izzy Scane’s offensive prowess will play a key role in determining whether the Cats win or lose

Back after a season hiatus due to injury, Scane hasn’t missed a beat in recent games, making it known that the graduate forward is ready to claim her crown as, arguably, one of the best offensive players in Division I women’s lacrosse.

In three games, Scane leads the pack with 19 goals, moving at a faster pace than his start to the 2021 campaign. The fifth-year forward has led the team win after win, lifting NU to third in the polls this week.

While there’s little doubt that Scane will bring his A game to Thursday’s contest, if the Golden Eagles defense isolates him from the eight yard, the Cats could have immense problems on the offensive end.

The ability of the Scane Train to leave the station and cross the Marquette stop without any problems will play a crucial role in NU’s ability to secure a victory.

Draw controls, draw controls, draw controls

Although NU beat their opponents in draw checks 56-47, inside the draw circle is one of the biggest challenges the Cats will face against the Golden Eagles. Last season, the team had midfielders Jill Girardi and Brennan Dwyer as point takers. With the graduation of these two players, the Wildcats were looking for someone to be their star in center field.

Heading into Thursday, the Cats need to make sure they control the inside-circle draw to rack up possessions. NU’s ability to win more possessions through game-winning draws will help the team have more opportunities on the attacking side of the pitch.

Midfielders White and Taylor will be key midfielders for the Cats to watch on the perimeter of the circle. The duo combined for a total of 38 draw checks in just three games.

Going into the game against Marquette, NU have to rely on them to rack up draw checks.

The defense must become stronger inside the eight yards to reduce opposition goals

In the Cats’ last three games, they’ve scored a total of 48 goals, but also let a total of 44 goals slip by. Similar to the 2022 season, NU win games only by getting past their opponents, rather than hardening their defensive efforts and limiting opponents’ shots into the goal.

If the team is serious about securing a spot in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in May, the Cats need to work on strengthening their defensive unit now against programs like the Golden Eagles instead of expect to save time against a team like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Graduate student goaltender Molly Laliberty has made 28 saves so far this season, peaking with a .418 save percentage. Laliberty’s save ratio should be in top form on Thursday if NU are to come out on top against Marquette.

With all of those factors in play, the Cats will face Marquette on the road as they prepare for their busy conference schedule later this season.

