Police invade Hollywood apartment complex, take suspect into custody after man is shot – NBC 6 South Florida





What there is to know There was a major police response after officers found a dead man near a Hollywood apartment complex on Wednesday morning

Footage showed officers surrounding the compound with guns, and residents said they were evacuated before police confirmed a suspect was in custody

The incident happened not far from the Beachside Montessori Village, which was placed on a yellow code as a precaution Police stormed a Hollywood apartment complex and arrested a suspect after a shooting sent a man to hospital on Wednesday morning. The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pierce Street. Hollywood police officials said officers responded and found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where his condition was unknown. Police did not release additional details of the shooting. Footage showed what appeared to be officers in tactical gear surrounding a nearby building with guns. Authorities later announced that a suspect had been taken into custody. Police officers with long guns, face coverings and other SWAT gear surround a Hollywood apartment complex where a man was shot. Neighbors on site who had to evacuate tell me they are working to get another person out. We just saw a woman come out in handcuffs. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/VJrRIe5eoI — Cherny Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) February 22, 2023 Margarita Simon, who lives in the building, said she jumped out of bed when she heard the commotion early Wednesday. Well, I heard the guy scream. That’s what jumped out at me because I heard him knocking, I thought he was knocking on my door,” Simon said. I heard him shout “Help! and he was trying to find someone to help him, he was bleeding, they shot him in the neck. She said she looked outside to see what was going on and recognized the injured man as someone who had stayed with his neighbour. I opened the door again and looked outside and saw him pacing around trying to stop the cars,” Simon said. She said she hid inside because she didn’t know what was going on, but soon after she heard another thud at the door, as police stormed the building . “They start knocking on my door to evacuate all the apartments,” Simon said. The incident happened not far from the Beachside Montessori Village, which was placed on a code yellow as a precaution. Officials said the code yellow was later lifted. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

