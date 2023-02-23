Entertainment
The Guinness-certified world’s largest inflatable house is set to inflate for three weekends from March
The Big Bounce America Tour is coming to Dallas Bigger and Better for 2023 with a 16,000 Sq. ft. Bounce House, a new custom sports arena and more!
The Big Bounce America Tour is coming to Dallas Bigger and Better for 2023 with a 16,000 Sq. ft. Bounce House, a new custom sports arena and more!
The Big Bounce America, home of the only certified Guinness World Record holder of The
Worlds Largest Bounce House, rolls to Dallas, TX, Saturday, March 18, for three
weekend at Lone Star Park. Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the
the largest traveling inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions.
The quartet of inflatables includes the world’s largest 16,000 square foot inflatable house; the newly added Sport Slam with a custom sports arena; an incredible 900+ foot obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to up the wow factor and push the boundaries of family entertainment to new heights!
The biggest bouncy house in the world
Standing 32 feet tall at its tallest point and covering an area of over 16,000 square feet, this inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as the world’s largest bounce house. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly and oversized characters in different colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments. . At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ really parties, hosts games, competitions and plays age-appropriate music.
Everyone is invited to live the experience since the sessions are organized by age group; ranging from toddlers to adult-only sessions. This is the place to really kick off those sneakers and PARTY!
Sports slam
Sport Slam is an amazing addition to The Big Bounce America experience. It brings a whole new dimension to an already busy day, with a custom sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type you could imagine! There are also special areas for climbing and a battle zone where you can compete with family and friends to see who can stay on their podium the longest.
The giant
Calling all budding Ninja Warriors! At over 900 feet in length, it is one of the most fun and
energetic experiences you will ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you
Make your way from the start line to our final big monster slide. Whether you’re looking for a fun competition with family and friends or just want to bounce around the eerie and colorful inflatable landscape at your own pace, The Giant is not to be missed!
airspace
airSPACE is a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships,
moon craters and more! Not only does it have a gigantic 5-lane slide, but also a massive 25-foot inflatable alien at the center of the action and three ball pits. For a totally immersive out-of-this-world experience, look no further than airSPACE!
Sophia Wilson, COO of The Big Bounce America, shared the significance of the event for the times:
We need more fun in the world! After the moments we have just been through, we invite you to kick off your shoes and let yourself go for a while. We have the perfect event for kids and adults to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.
Complementing the world’s largest bouncing house, Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America a can’t miss event, it will be an immersive bouncing festival for all ages!
All-access tickets are available online and packed with value. These tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The Worlds Largest Bounce House, plus unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE!
Tickets start at just $22. For tickets and prices, go to: https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets/
This event should sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged.
DALLAS SCHEDULE:
Saturday March 18; Sunday March 19
Friday, March 24; Saturday March 25; Sunday March 26
Friday March 31; Saturday April 1; sunday april 2
DALLAS ADDRESS:
lone star park
1000 Lone Star Pkwy,
Grande Prairie, TX 75050
Catch The Big Bounce America tour on social media by following:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebigbounceamerica/
Instagram: @thebigbounceamerica
Twitter: @thebigbounceusa
|
Sources
2/ https://www.focusdailynews.com/the-guinness-certified-worlds-largest-bounce-house-is-set-to-inflate-for-three-weekends-beginning-in-march/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine