The Guinness-certified world’s largest inflatable house is set to inflate for three weekends from March

The Big Bounce America Tour is coming to Dallas Bigger and Better for 2023 with a 16,000 Sq. ft. Bounce House, a new custom sports arena and more!

The Big Bounce America, home of the only certified Guinness World Record holder of The

Worlds Largest Bounce House, rolls to Dallas, TX, Saturday, March 18, for three

weekend at Lone Star Park. Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the

the largest traveling inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions.

The quartet of inflatables includes the world’s largest 16,000 square foot inflatable house; the newly added Sport Slam with a custom sports arena; an incredible 900+ foot obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to up the wow factor and push the boundaries of family entertainment to new heights!

The biggest bouncy house in the world

Standing 32 feet tall at its tallest point and covering an area of ​​over 16,000 square feet, this inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as the world’s largest bounce house. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly and oversized characters in different colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments. . At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ really parties, hosts games, competitions and plays age-appropriate music.

Everyone is invited to live the experience since the sessions are organized by age group; ranging from toddlers to adult-only sessions. This is the place to really kick off those sneakers and PARTY!

Sports slam

Sport Slam is an amazing addition to The Big Bounce America experience. It brings a whole new dimension to an already busy day, with a custom sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type you could imagine! There are also special areas for climbing and a battle zone where you can compete with family and friends to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

The giant

Calling all budding Ninja Warriors! At over 900 feet in length, it is one of the most fun and

energetic experiences you will ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you

Make your way from the start line to our final big monster slide. Whether you’re looking for a fun competition with family and friends or just want to bounce around the eerie and colorful inflatable landscape at your own pace, The Giant is not to be missed!

airspace

airSPACE is a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships,

moon craters and more! Not only does it have a gigantic 5-lane slide, but also a massive 25-foot inflatable alien at the center of the action and three ball pits. For a totally immersive out-of-this-world experience, look no further than airSPACE!

Sophia Wilson, COO of The Big Bounce America, shared the significance of the event for the times:

We need more fun in the world! After the moments we have just been through, we invite you to kick off your shoes and let yourself go for a while. We have the perfect event for kids and adults to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.

Complementing the world’s largest bouncing house, Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America a can’t miss event, it will be an immersive bouncing festival for all ages!

All-access tickets are available online and packed with value. These tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The Worlds Largest Bounce House, plus unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE!

Tickets start at just $22. For tickets and prices, go to: https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets/

This event should sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged.

DALLAS SCHEDULE:

Saturday March 18; Sunday March 19

Friday, March 24; Saturday March 25; Sunday March 26

Friday March 31; Saturday April 1; sunday april 2

DALLAS ADDRESS:

lone star park

1000 Lone Star Pkwy,

Grande Prairie, TX 75050

Catch The Big Bounce America tour on social media by following:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebigbounceamerica/

Instagram: @thebigbounceamerica

Twitter: @thebigbounceusa