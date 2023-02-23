Business owners and advocates give mixed reactions to ban on cashless payments

Two automatic pay stations at CVS which do not accept cash. Small business owners say their reasons for going cashless include increased efficiency and reduced risk of theft and counterfeit money.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Evanston Hewn Bakery was still accepting cash payments. But in early 2020, the company shifted to online-only sales.

When the bakery reopened to walk-in customers, co-owner Julie Matthei said the business decided to maintain its cashless policy to minimize bookkeeping duties and reduce the risk of theft and counterfeit notes.

“For some companies, it makes a lot more sense for them to take cash, and I totally respect that,” Matthei said. “I was one of those companies for many years before COVID. But COVID has made us see things a little differently.

However, the city council is considering an ordinance that would make it illegal for businesses in Evanston to refuse cash payments to ensure people without cashless payment methods can still shop at all businesses in the city.

After a heated debate during a January 23 meetingthe board referred the ordinance to the Economic Development Committee and the Equity and Empowerment Commission for further discussion and research.

Aldus. Eighth-placed Devon Reid told The Daily he proposed the ban last year. He says he realizes the impact of cashless businesses on the unbanked population after hearing from several community members and public commentators.

Citing data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Reid said the percentage of people without a bank account in Illinois is higher than the national average. Lack of access to a bank account also disproportionately affects black and Latina communities, the data shows.

“Some people just have to use cash because that’s all they have access to,” Reid said. “In other cases, some people are just more cautious about where they want to use their debit card or something that could potentially compromise their identity.”

Sue Loellbach, advocacy manager at Connections for the Homeless, said that although her organization does not track people’s bank status, the majority of the several hundred homeless people her organization serves do not have bank accounts.

She said she thinks COVID-19 may have increased the number of people without bank accounts.

“(COVID) has impacted people’s income in many cases,” Loellbach said. “A lot of people have lost their jobs, and it’s harder for a lot of people to have a bank account if you don’t have enough money.”

She said Connections’ first priority is to help people find housing. Subsequently, case managers can help their clients open a bank account to help them achieve financial stability.

In order to understand the prevalence of cashless businesses in Evanston, the city sent a survey to all registered businesses in the city to collect information regarding their payment policies.

Thirty-three of the city’s 830 businesses responded to the survey. Of those surveyed, the majority said they accept cash and have no intention of going cashless in the future. Only seven businesses said they currently do not accept cash.

Despite the results of the investigation, Reid said he believes the city should still move forward with the ban.

“I think that will ensure that as we move forward into the future, we don’t have a problem that gets worse,” he said. “We (could) cut that soon enough.”

Matthei said she has great empathy for people facing financial hardship and homelessness in Evanston. Hewn donates leftover food to local food pantries every day and donates to nonprofits every year.

At the same time, she said the city should pursue initiatives that connect the unbanked population to financial institutions and let small business owners decide whether they accept cash.

Loellbach said banning cashless payments might not have a significant practical impact, especially because people can already buy basic necessities at grocery stores like Jewel-Osco with cash. .

But she agreed it could improve equity in Evanston because it removed a barrier preventing unbanked people from shopping at any store they wanted.

“It’s a tough decision that I think board members are going to have to make,” Loellbach said. “What’s good for business may be unfair for low-income people.”

