



A former child actor who appeared in a TV commercial for milk in the 1980s has been sentenced to life for murder. Kevin Spaine wore a Liverpool football kit in the 1989 Milk Marketing Board advert and uttered the famous line Accrington Stanley, Who Are They? He was found guilty on Tuesday of killing Learoy Venner by repeatedly punching and kicking him during an assault on a flat in Anfield, Liverpool, in July 2022. Spaine, 43, was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 18 years at Liverpool Crown Court. The court was told that the lives of former child actors descended into crime and drug use. Since 1999, his criminal record includes convictions for dealing heroin and crack cocaine, wounding and assault with intent to steal. In the milk commercial, the character from Spain, whose face is never photographed, asks another boy: Do you have lemonade? The other boy, played by Carl Rice, replies: If you want. As Rice pours herself a glass of milk, Spaine reacts by saying: Milk? Urgh. Rice says to him: what is it [the former Liverpool forward] Ian Rush drinks. He said if I don’t drink a lot of milk, when I grow up I’ll only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley. Spaine then delivers the familiar Accrington Stanley line, who are they? and Rice answers exactly. John Harrison KC, appearing on behalf of Spaine, told the court that his client was once a very promising young footballer. Harrison said in his mitigation: This defendant’s life has been ruined and dominated by the abuse of illegal drugs. He has a very long history of criminal offences. We know he’s been in this situation for 20 years or more, but he wasn’t always like this. Mr Spaine was a very promising young footballer and he appeared in a very famous television commercial, a milk commercial involving Accrington Stanley. Harrison added: Soon after, he descended into a life of crime. Twenty years later, he was found guilty of murder. It’s not a spiral unknown to the court, but it’s tragic. Rice enjoyed a successful acting career, including roles in Coronation Street and the comedy-drama series Brassic.

