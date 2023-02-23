Jansen Panettiere: Actor who starred in The Walking Dead and Ice Age 2 dies aged 28 | Ents & Arts News





The Walking Dead actor Jansen Panettiere – the brother of Heroes actress Hayden Panettiere – has died aged 28. A representative for the former child star confirmed news of her death to entertainment news website Deadline, but did not provide further details. Jansen Panettiere was born in September 1994 in Palisades, New York, and followed in his older sister’s footsteps in Hollywood. He began his career as a child actor and appeared in several television and film roles beginning in the early 2000s. Panettiere was best known for his appearances on Even Stevens, The X’s, The Lost Medallion, The Martial Arts Kid and The Walking Dead. Picture:

The actor’s sister, Hayden (left), is known for starring in shows such as Nashville and Heroes. Photo: AP

He later started working as a voice actor and starred in Ice Age 2: The Meltdown as Shovelmouth Boy and Robots as Younger Rodney. Last year, Panettiere appeared in the Christmas movie Love And Love Not. A colorful life The actor was also known for his incredibly colorful illustrations, which he posted on Instagram as RANE. He also produced bags, shoes and jackets with designs of his work. On RANE’s Instagram page, the biography reads, “I started painting my problems which became my solution.” Learn more:

The famous faces and notable people we said goodbye to in 2022 Meanwhile, the actor’s sister is known for starring in shows such as Nashville and Heroes – and the Scream slasher franchise. They’ve posed for an Instagram photo together in recent weeks, with Jansen Panettiere writing, “This isn’t the first haircut she’s tried to give me.” Click to subscribe to Backstage wherever you get your podcasts Producers at Valhalla Entertainment paid tribute to the actor in a recent tweet, which read, “You may remember Jansen as ‘Casper’ from ‘The Calm Before’ in Season 9 of #TheWalkingDead. “He will be deeply missed. The whole #TWDFamily is thinking of the Panettiere family at this time.” Tributes poured in on the late actor’s latest Instagram post. Actress Selma Blair said: “Fly with the angels.” While another user said, “Rest in peace. Your work was beautiful. May you continue to paint in peace up there.”

