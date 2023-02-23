Actor Ben Platt and producers of ‘Parade’ on Broadway speak out against anti-Semitic protesters





Anti-Semitic protesters who yelled at concertgoers attending the Broadway revival of a musical about a Jewish man wrongly accused of raping and killing a girl drew immediate criticism this week from show producers and of star Ben Platt. Platt plays Leo Frank, a pencil factory worker who was framed for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in 1913 Georgia. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. In 1915, a mob dragged him out of his prison cell and lynched him. About six members of the National Socialist Movement, which activist groups classify as a neo-Nazi organization, gathered outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater on Tuesday night, shouting at spectators. Reminder of the opening night of “Parade” in New York on November 1st. Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage You pay $300 to go f—— worship a pedophile! one person shouted. Written by Alfred Hungarywith music composed by Jason Robert BrownParade tackles the real-life story of Frank, who was posthumously pardoned in 1986 by the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1998. For those who don’t know, there were some neo-nazi protesters from a really disgusting group outside the theater disturbing some of our patrons upon entering and saying anti-semitic things about Leo Frank, the subject of the show, and only spreading the rhetorical anti-Semitism that led to this whole story in the first place, Platt said on instagram. Ben Platt at the New York City Center’s Annual Parade Gala. John Lamparski/Getty Images Platt and Allison Padilla-Goodman, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League South Division, said that while the protest was a distraction, it could end up serving a bigger purpose by highlighting anti-Semitism, which is on the rise. in the USA I think that’s a story that means if we don’t catch the hate in its time, if we don’t tackle the kind of climate of anti-Semitism, hate and discrimination, hate crimes happen and hatred can erupt in the streets, Padilla-Goodman said. Platt said it showed why it was important to revive the musical in 2023. It was really really ugly and scary, but a wonderful reminder of why we were telling this particular story and how special and powerful art and especially theater can be, and it made me feel more , more grateful to be the one who can tell this special story and to carry on this Leo legacy, Platt said on Instagram. The show’s producers said in a statement: If there is any doubt about the urgency of telling this story at this time in history, the nastiness exposed last night should calm it. We support the valiant Broadway cast who bring this vital story to life every night.

Jackie Montalvo And Matt Marshall contributed .

