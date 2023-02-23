‘The White Lotus’ Boss Reveals ‘Dahmer’ Actor Evan Peters Was Set to Star in Season 2





HBO The White Lotus is known for its big-name castings, and it looks like the second season could have been even more star-studded, like Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story) was originally slated for a starring role. In a conference moderated by Deadline at the Berlinale Series Market in Germany on Wednesday February 22 morning, the show’s executive producer, David Bernad, revealed that Peters was supposed to play the role of Ethan Spiller, who eventually went to Giri/Hajj actor Will Sharpe. “That game was the last game we played in the season, and originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for some reason the planning or the timing didn’t work out,” Bernad explained. . “We were really trying to figure out how to cast this part so it didn’t feel like a familiar cast,” he continued. We were in Rome auditioning Italian actors, and I was jet lagged googling at 4am, and I came across Will Sharpe in Giri/Hajj, which is a brilliant show in the UK I’ve never seen him before, and he was just incredibly talented. I looked at his other work and realized he was kind of a chameleon. Sharpe’s character, Ethan, is a workaholic drawn into a tough vacation with his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), his old college pal Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Now, Bernad is looking to season 3, which he says would take place somewhere in Asia. “We tried a lot to work in Asia, and hopefully season three will be our chance to shake things up there,” he said. Mike White, who created the series, previously hinted at an oriental setting in a behind-the-scenes featurette for Season 2. Then, last week, White’s good friend Johnny Knoxville seemed to accidentally reveal that Season 3 would take place in Tokyo. The first season of The White Lotus was filmed in a hotel in Maui, Hawaii, while Season 2 was filmed on the island of Sicily in Italy. “We were looking for a country in Europe with a production discount, and Knives out had just been to Greece, so it was France in Italy, Bernad joked. The White LotusSeason 3, TBD, HBO

