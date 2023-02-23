Entertainment
Nathan Chasing Horse: ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor indicted by grand jury on 19 new charges
Charges are piling up against a ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor who is accused of sexually abuse and the trafficking of Indigenous women and girls in the United States and Canada for decades.
A Nevada grand jury indicted Nathan Chasing Horse on Wednesday on 19 counts, expanding previous charges of sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse to include kidnapping, lust and drug trafficking. Chasing Horse, 46, now faces charges in four jurisdictions, with the latest case brought by prosecutors at the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.
Las Vegas police described Chasing Horse as a cult leader who used his position as a self-proclaimed healer to gain access to Native girls and women, whom he physically and sexually abused and took as underage wives. Prosecutors also accused him of grooming young girls to replace his older wives. His followers in the cult known as The Circle believed he had healing powers and could communicate with higher beings.
Chasing Horse public defender Kristy Holston told The Associated Press that she was eager to reveal flaws in the state’s case at a preliminary hearing that was canceled Wednesday morning ahead of the indictment. ‘charge. She refused to elaborate.
“Since the public is so interested in this case and only certain details of the charges have been made public, we believe it would be more appropriate for the state to present its evidence in a public hearing where the defense can reveal the weaknesses of the state case filed in court,” she said in an email.
Holston did not immediately respond Wednesday afternoon to comment on the additional charges against his client. An arraignment is scheduled for March 1 in Clark County District Court.
Chasing Horse declined multiple requests from the AP for an interview from the Las Vegas jail where he is being held on $300,000 bond.
Born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Chasing Horse is widely known for his role as Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film, “Dances With Wolves.” He has been arrested Jan. 31 near the North Las Vegas home he shared with his five wives.
Authorities searched the home and found firearms, psilocybin mushrooms, 41 pounds of marijuana and two cell phones containing videos and photos of underage girls being sexually assaulted, according to an arrest report.
Footage of the assaults led to federal child pornography charges in the US District Court in Nevada.
Chasing Horse’s arrest in Nevada was the culmination of a months-long investigation by Las Vegas police. According to court documents, police uncovered a pattern of sexual abuse and alleged crimes dating back to the 2000s in several states, including Montana and South Dakota, as well as in Canada, where he was charged with a rape in 2018 in British Columbia.
Earlier this month, Tribal prosecutors in Fort Peck, Montana charged Chasing Horse with one count of aggravated sexual assault in connection with a 2005 rape, according to a warrant obtained by the AP.
Ken Trottier, a tribal court criminal investigator, said Wednesday that two teenage girls at the time accused Chasing Horse of rape. The investigation was closed, Trottier said, because the girls’ statements could not be corroborated.
That changed after Chasing Horse was arrested in Nevada, Trottier said, with more evidence that allowed Fort Peck to pursue a criminal case.
It’s unlikely, however, that Chasing Horse will ever appear in tribal court, Trottier said. Tribal leaders banned him from the reservation nearly a decade ago amid allegations of human trafficking.
“We don’t expect him to come back here,” Trottier told the AP. “If he ever sets foot in our reserve, he will be chased away.”
Trottier said Wednesday he hopes federal prosecutors in Montana will intervene, allowing for stiffer penalties if Chasing Horse is charged and convicted of any crime on the reservation — where federal authorities have concurrent jurisdiction when victim and suspect are both Native Americans.
“I’ll probably never have the satisfaction of being able to handcuff him,” Trottier said, “but at least we can help the Las Vegas case and other investigations.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nathan-chasing-horse-dances-with-wolves-indicted-grand-jury-new-charges/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine