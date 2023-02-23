Nathan Chasing Horse: ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor indicted by grand jury on 19 new charges

Charges are piling up against a ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor who is accused of sexually abuse and the trafficking of Indigenous women and girls in the United States and Canada for decades.

A Nevada grand jury indicted Nathan Chasing Horse on Wednesday on 19 counts, expanding previous charges of sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse to include kidnapping, lust and drug trafficking. Chasing Horse, 46, now faces charges in four jurisdictions, with the latest case brought by prosecutors at the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

Las Vegas police described Chasing Horse as a cult leader who used his position as a self-proclaimed healer to gain access to Native girls and women, whom he physically and sexually abused and took as underage wives. Prosecutors also accused him of grooming young girls to replace his older wives. His followers in the cult known as The Circle believed he had healing powers and could communicate with higher beings.

Nathan Chasing Horse, accused of rape and sex trafficking of women and girls, appears for a hearing in the North Las Vegas court on February 6, 2023. KM Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images



Chasing Horse public defender Kristy Holston told The Associated Press that she was eager to reveal flaws in the state’s case at a preliminary hearing that was canceled Wednesday morning ahead of the indictment. ‘charge. She refused to elaborate.

“Since the public is so interested in this case and only certain details of the charges have been made public, we believe it would be more appropriate for the state to present its evidence in a public hearing where the defense can reveal the weaknesses of the state case filed in court,” she said in an email.

Holston did not immediately respond Wednesday afternoon to comment on the additional charges against his client. An arraignment is scheduled for March 1 in Clark County District Court.

Chasing Horse declined multiple requests from the AP for an interview from the Las Vegas jail where he is being held on $300,000 bond.

Born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Chasing Horse is widely known for his role as Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film, “Dances With Wolves.” He has been arrested Jan. 31 near the North Las Vegas home he shared with his five wives.

Authorities searched the home and found firearms, psilocybin mushrooms, 41 pounds of marijuana and two cell phones containing videos and photos of underage girls being sexually assaulted, according to an arrest report.

Footage of the assaults led to federal child pornography charges in the US District Court in Nevada.

Chasing Horse’s arrest in Nevada was the culmination of a months-long investigation by Las Vegas police. According to court documents, police uncovered a pattern of sexual abuse and alleged crimes dating back to the 2000s in several states, including Montana and South Dakota, as well as in Canada, where he was charged with a rape in 2018 in British Columbia.

Earlier this month, Tribal prosecutors in Fort Peck, Montana charged Chasing Horse with one count of aggravated sexual assault in connection with a 2005 rape, according to a warrant obtained by the AP.

Ken Trottier, a tribal court criminal investigator, said Wednesday that two teenage girls at the time accused Chasing Horse of rape. The investigation was closed, Trottier said, because the girls’ statements could not be corroborated.

That changed after Chasing Horse was arrested in Nevada, Trottier said, with more evidence that allowed Fort Peck to pursue a criminal case.

It’s unlikely, however, that Chasing Horse will ever appear in tribal court, Trottier said. Tribal leaders banned him from the reservation nearly a decade ago amid allegations of human trafficking.

“We don’t expect him to come back here,” Trottier told the AP. “If he ever sets foot in our reserve, he will be chased away.”

Trottier said Wednesday he hopes federal prosecutors in Montana will intervene, allowing for stiffer penalties if Chasing Horse is charged and convicted of any crime on the reservation — where federal authorities have concurrent jurisdiction when victim and suspect are both Native Americans.

“I’ll probably never have the satisfaction of being able to handcuff him,” Trottier said, “but at least we can help the Las Vegas case and other investigations.”