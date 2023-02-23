Julian Sands: John Malkovich says passing of friend and fellow actor is a ‘very sad event’ | Ents & Arts News





Actor John Malkovich described the disappearance of his friend and co-star Julian Sands as a “very sad event”. Sands, 65, was missing in the Mount Baldy area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains In California more than five weeks ago. The British actor has not returned from a hike and his hiking partner Kevin Ryan said at the time that it was obvious “something went wrong”. Phone pings seemed to show he was on the move two days after his disappearance. There have been a number of searches, on foot and from the air, with state and federal agencies involved, but he has yet to be found. Speaking at a press conference at Berlin International Film Festival director Malkovich, who is set to star alongside Sands in upcoming German-Moroccan historical drama Seneca, said he was “very close” to the actor. “I’m godfather to his son from his first wife, Sarah, who I know very well, and I introduced him to his second wife,” he said. “We were close forever, ever since we met in 1983 on the set of The Killing Fields. It’s a very sad event.” Picture:

Julian Sands and John Malkovich in The Killing Fields

Sands was previously married to Sarah, a former editor of the London Evening Standard and BBC Radio 4’s Today program, in 1987 and is now married to playwright Evgenia Citkowitz. The authorities have pledged to “terminate” the actor’s family, after more than five weeks of research. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said Monday that a further ground search for Sands over the weekend turned up no results. The force added that an impending storm in the area meant search efforts would now be delayed “for some time”. Picture:

Actor Julian Sands and his wife Evgenia Citkowitz in California in 2015

“On February 18, more than 20 members of the Fontana Sheriff’s Station and the West Valley Search and Rescue Team conducted a ground search in the Mt Baldy area,” a spokesperson said. “Crew members focused on the area where the California Highway Patrol Recco aircraft struck a possible electronic device on January 25. “Unfortunately, nothing has been found that would lead to the discovery of Mr. Sands. Learn more:

Search for Julian Sands hampered by bad weather

Actor’s family thanks search team for ‘heroic efforts’ “With the storm looming, Mr. Sands’ ground search will be delayed for some time.” The spokesperson added: ‘Our aim is to bring the family closer to Mr Sands and when we can we will try again.’ The sheriff’s department previously said he remained ‘hopeful’ to reunite with the actorbut admitted that the search result might now “not be what we would like”. The actor’s family hailed the “heroic” efforts of the California authorities involved in the search, and were “deeply touched” by the support they received. Sands was born in Yorkshire and moved to Angels in 2020. He has starred in films such as Warlock, Room With A View and Leaving Las Vegas, as well as roles in the television programs Smallville and 24.

