‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Charged With Sexual Assault, Trafficking, And More

LAS VEGAS A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former “Dances With Wolves” actor on a felony charge of sexually abusing and trafficking Native women and girls in Nevada for a decade.

The 19-count indictment charges Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, with sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse. It also adds charges of kidnapping, drug trafficking, and open and gross obscenity.

Chasing Horse has been held by Las Vegas police, on $300,000 bail, since he was arrested Jan. 31 by SWAT agents near the North Las Vegas home he shared with his five wives.

He will be asked to enter a plea for the first time since his arrest when he is arraigned March 1 in Clark County District Court.

The charges stem from crimes in the Las Vegas area dating back to early 2012, according to the eight-page indictment. But Chasing Horse, which is widely known for its role as Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film, is also facing criminal charges in Canada and in US District Court in Nevada.

Wednesday’s indictment means the Clark County criminal case against Chasing Horse can now be tried in district court, eliminating the need for a public preliminary hearing, where a judge of a court lower level reportedly heard testimony before deciding whether prosecutors have enough evidence for Chasing Horse. stand trial.

A preliminary hearing in the North Las Vegas court was set for Wednesday morning, but was canceled after prosecutors told a judge they expected a grand jury to return an indictment. indictment later Wednesday.

Ahead of the scheduled preliminary hearing, Chasing Horse public defender Kristy Holston told The Associated Press that she was eager to reveal what she called holes in the state’s filing.

“Since the public is so interested in this case and because only certain details of the charges have been released,” Holston said in an email, “we believe it would be more appropriate for the state to present its evidence. in a public hearing where the defense can reveal weaknesses in the state’s case on the court case.”

Holston did not immediately respond Wednesday afternoon to comment on the indictment and additional charges against his client. Chasing Horse declined several requests for an in-prison interview from the AP.

After Chasing Horse was arrested last month, SWAT officers and investigators raided his property. According to court documents, they found firearms, psilocybin mushrooms, 41 pounds of marijuana and two cell phones containing videos and photos of underage girls being sexually assaulted. The FBI said in a federal criminal complaint filed earlier this month that forensic tests on cellphones, one of which was found in a bedside table and another in a locked safe, were in progress.

By the time Chasing Horse was arrested, he had been the subject of a months-long investigation by Las Vegas police, who said they uncovered a pattern of sexual abuse and crimes dating back to the early 2000s. in several states, including Montana and the South. Dakota, as well as Canada.

Chasing Horse is charged with a 2018 rape in British Columbia, Canada, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana said crimes in their state are being investigated on the Fort Peck reservation. In 2015, amid allegations of human trafficking, Chasing Horse was banned from the reservation in northeastern Montana.

In more than a hundred pages of court documents, Las Vegas police described Chasing Horse as a polygamous leader of a cult known as The Circle, which followers believed had healing powers and could communicate with higher beings.

Police accused Chasing Horse of using its position to gain access to Aboriginal girls and women, physically and sexually assaulting them and taking underage wives. During a court hearing earlier this month, a Clark County prosecutor seeking $2 million bail revealed that Chasing Horse, at the time of his arrest, was allegedly grooming young girls for replace his older wives.

