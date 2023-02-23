A leading actor looks unrecognizable – but can you guess who it is?

A top actor looked unrecognizable with a bushy mustache when he was spotted on a film set on Wednesday.

The star, 51, was embodied for the first time in a character to shoot on the set of A gentleman in Moscow – where he plays the main role.

The actor sported dark curly hair and the must-have facial hair when he arrived to shoot scenes in Manchester.

He looked very smart in a navy suit, white shirt and brown shoes, and with a pocket watch attached to his vest.

So can you guess who it is?

Who is this? A-list actor looked unrecognizable with a bushy mustache when he was spotted on a film set on Wednesday

Unrecognizable: The star, 51, stepped into character for the first time to film on the set of A Gentleman In Moscow – where he plays the lead role

That’s right, it’s Ewan McGregor!

A Gentleman in Moscow centers on the fictional Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing places him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

Kenneth Branagh was originally cast for Rostov, but McGregor replaced him in the role.

The series is adapted from Amor Towles’ bestselling 2016 novel of the same name.

Set in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, Ewan’s character is spared immediate execution but is banished by a Soviet court to an attic room in the opulent Metropol Hotel and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside. .

The series will see decades of history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, with the character building a new life and discovering the value of friendship, family and love.

Speaking about the role, Ewan said, “It’s an incredible and wonderful story and I’m very excited to be able to play such a fabulous role.”

Actor: That’s right, it’s Ewan McGregor! Set in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, Ewan’s character is Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov

Work: He sported dark curly hair and the unmistakable facial hair when he arrived to shoot scenes in Manchester

Outfit: He looked very stylish in a navy suit, white shirt and brown shoes, and with a pocket watch attached to his waistcoat

The series is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone, whose notable work includes the Netflix hit The Last Kingdom.

The series is set to debut in 2023 on the new Paramount+ streaming service internationally and on Showtime in the United States.

Ewan is currently delighting audiences as Sebastian J. Cricket in the new Pinocchio movie.

But he almost didn’t get picked as the cricket with a conscience, it was recently revealed.

Director Guillermo del Toro admitted he had a heart for another actor and even played around with the murder of Pinocchio’s pal, which would have been true to the original dark story.

Del Toro said: “Ewan was a surprise. We wrote it for another actor, and I was stubborn about that actor.

‘I wanted someone else… and I couldn’t see Cricket any other way.

‘The studio said, ‘Do you want to try Ewan?’ He’s a great actor, but that wasn’t the voice in my head. But they said, “Let’s try it. What’s the worst that can happen?”

Upon hearing McGregor’s audition tape, del Toro says he turned to co-writer Pat McHale and said, “Am I crazy, or is cricket now the star of the movie ?”

He admitted he imagined the Scottish actor ‘would have a portrait of Schopenhauer on his wall and would think of himself as a philosopher and a storyteller’.

“But Ewan gave a performance that I didn’t hear from him. It has an extreme nobility and sweetness. McHale added: “We actually ended up expanding his role when we saw how charismatic cricket could be.”

Popular: The upcoming series is adapted from Amor Towles’ bestselling 2016 novel of the same name

Change of decision: Kenneth Branagh was originally cast for Rostov, but McGregor replaced him in the role

“I mean, we considered killing him, at first, just, you know, getting rid of him. I know that’s not cool.

“But instead we started saying, ‘Let’s put it in this scene, and in this scene, and in this scene. “

In Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, the character is called “the talking cricket” and is flattened by Pinocchio with a mallet. His ghost returns to advise the puppet boy.

Disney renamed it Jiminy Cricket in the 1940 film and it is believed to retain copyright, hence the name change in this version.